From an FBI database breach, to a donation in memory of Fiona the hippo, and a new photo of Bruce Willis, here are your top stories for November 22, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. In memory of Fiona the hippo
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Macy’s announced on social media Saturday that it made a donation to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens in memory of Fiona the hippo, who died Thursday, the same day the retail giant revealed a hippo-themed window display for this year’s Thanksgiving Day parade.
2. Hackers breach FBI criminal database: Here is what we know
3. Arrest made in Phoenix crash that killed 2 people
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Police say 22-year-old Gian Carlos Izaguirre Melendez fled a traffic stop before crashing into a Chevy Malibu near 17th Avenue. Two people inside the Malibu were pronounced dead at a hospital.
4. Woman shot doing dishes in apartment: Police offer $1,000 reward for suspect
5. New photo of Bruce Willis
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Bruce Willis’ daughter shared a touching new photo on social media of her and her dad.