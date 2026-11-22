From an FBI database breach, to a donation in memory of Fiona the hippo, and a new photo of Bruce Willis, here are your top stories for November 22, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. In memory of Fiona the hippo

Featured article

2. Hackers breach FBI criminal database: Here is what we know

3. Arrest made in Phoenix crash that killed 2 people

Featured article

4. Woman shot doing dishes in apartment: Police offer $1,000 reward for suspect

5. New photo of Bruce Willis