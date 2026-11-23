Semi-truck driver dead after Tonopah rollover crash, MCSO says
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MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A semi-truck driver was killed in a rollover crash in Tonopah on Monday afternoon, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says.
What we know:
The Nov. 23 solo crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near 423rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
What they're saying:
"The driver, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene," MCSO said.
What we don't know:
The driver's name wasn't released, and we don't yet know what caused the crash.
Map of the area where the crash happened
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.