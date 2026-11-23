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The Brief A semi-truck driver was killed in a solo rollover crash in Tonopah on Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 near 423rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Authorities have not released the driver's name, and the cause of the crash remains unknown.



A semi-truck driver was killed in a rollover crash in Tonopah on Monday afternoon, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says.

What we know:

The Nov. 23 solo crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near 423rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

What they're saying:

"The driver, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene," MCSO said.

What we don't know:

The driver's name wasn't released, and we don't yet know what caused the crash.

Map of the area where the crash happened