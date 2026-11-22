The Brief Nearly half of the 300 private wells tested in Yavapai County have returned positive results for E. coli or coliform bacteria following severe flooding, Yavapai County officials say. County health officials are urging residents to boil their private well water for at least one minute before consumption and to have their systems tested and disinfected. State emergency leaders hope to have a FEMA declaration drafted by Monday and sent to the governor by Wednesday to assist with recovery efforts.



Three weeks after severe flooding swept through Yavapai County, residents are facing another concern: potentially contaminated drinking water.

What they're saying:

County health officials are urging residents who rely on private wells to get their water tested, even if floodwaters never directly reached their wells.

"Assume your water has E. coli," said Stacy Gagnon, assistant director of Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Gagnon delivered that warning during a community resource meeting Friday with state and county leaders.

"That water that has flown through our rivers is extraordinarily dirty," Gagnon said.

What we know:

Of the roughly 300 private wells tested so far, nearly half have come back positive for E. coli or coliform bacteria, according to the county.

E. coli is bacteria that can cause serious gastrointestinal illness and spread through food or drinking water contaminated with human or animal waste.

"This is something we could be seeing for the next few months," said Robyn Moreno, an environmental health specialist with Yavapai County.

Health officials recommend boiling water for at least one minute before drinking it or using it to brush teeth. They also urge residents to get their wells tested and have them disinfected if contamination is detected.

Local perspective:

For Camp Verde native Dallas Dickison, that work has become a way to help his neighbors recover. Dickison, of Dickison Pump, says he has been providing some well-testing and disinfection assistance for free since the flooding.

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He says properly disinfecting a well takes more than simply dropping chlorine pellets into the water.

"To actually get these wells cleaned is actually intensive," Dickison said. "You basically got to just flush it. Sit there and flush the entire system, and the longer the better. You really want to agitate the sediment that has settled down there." Dickison said.

Dickison says calls for well testing have increased since the county issued its warning.

He says the flooding has also damaged well equipment, including expensive electronic components.

Dickison says the work he’s been doing could easily cost residents hundreds of dollars.

Instead, he’s focused on giving back to the community that raised him.

"I’ve done a few jobs where I don’t even charge because they don’t even have the money, and everything in their home is destroyed. I’m just trying to help people. If I have time, I’m out and about," Dickison said.

What you can do:

The state says free well testing is available to eligible well owners.

Arizona Department of Health Services Private Well Testing Intake Form:

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