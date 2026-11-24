Man accused of causing explosion at Mesa SRP substation
MESA, Ariz. - A man who authorities say caused an explosion at an SRP substation in Mesa during the summer has been indicted.
What we know:
On June 21, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Xander McLendon entered a fenced-off substation near Elliot and Signal Butte roads and caused an explosion and fire "while attempting to put an improvised explosive device onto a breaker."
The explosion and fire caused $148,000 worth of damage to the substation, which powers a nearby data center.
Mesa police say McLendon suffered severe burns and was hospitalized in critical condition.
Dig deeper:
On Nov. 24, MCAO announced McLendon was indicted by a grand jury on the following charges:
- Arson
- First-degree burglary
- Misconduct involving weapons
- Criminal damage
What's next:
McLendon is being held on a $1 million bond. His trial is scheduled for March 10, 2027.
Map of where the substation is located:
The Source: Information for this report was gathered from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and the Mesa Police Department.