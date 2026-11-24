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The Brief Authorities say 23-year-old Xander McLendon was indicted by a grand jury for causing an explosion and fire at an SRP substation in Mesa on June 21. According to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, McLendon entered the fenced-off facility and caused $148,000 in damage while trying to put an improvised explosive device onto a breaker. McLendon suffered severe burns in the blast and is currently being held on a $1 million bond with a trial scheduled for March 10, 2027.



A man who authorities say caused an explosion at an SRP substation in Mesa during the summer has been indicted.

What we know:

On June 21, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Xander McLendon entered a fenced-off substation near Elliot and Signal Butte roads and caused an explosion and fire "while attempting to put an improvised explosive device onto a breaker."

The explosion and fire caused $148,000 worth of damage to the substation, which powers a nearby data center.

Mesa police say McLendon suffered severe burns and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Dig deeper:

On Nov. 24, MCAO announced McLendon was indicted by a grand jury on the following charges:

Arson

First-degree burglary

Misconduct involving weapons

Criminal damage

What's next:

McLendon is being held on a $1 million bond. His trial is scheduled for March 10, 2027.

Map of where the substation is located: