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The Brief A carjacking and subsequent police pursuit on Tuesday ended with a suspect's arrest on the Loop 101. Police say the suspect fled from a hit-and-run crash in Glendale before carjacking an elderly man's car in Peoria. Authorities used a grappler to stop the suspect on the freeway. The elderly victim was not hurt, while the suspect suffered minor injuries and will be booked into jail.



Police say a Glendale hit-and-run suspect was taken into custody on the Loop 101 Tuesday morning when authorities used a grappler to stop the suspect.

What we know:

Peoria police say the incident began on the morning of Nov. 24 in Glendale, where a driver fled the scene after a hit-and-run crash. The suspect was then tracked to 91st and Northern avenues in Peoria, where police say he tried to carjack other cars before carjacking an elderly man's vehicle.

Police pursued the suspect onto the Loop 101, where a grappler was used to stop the suspect, who was taken into custody. The suspect suffered minor injuries and will be booked into jail, police said.

The elderly man who was carjacked by the suspect wasn't hurt.

The northbound lanes of the Loop 101 were closed, but they have since been reopened. The southbound lanes weren't affected by the crash.

What we don't know:

Police didn't identify the suspect.

Map of where the suspect was taken into custody: