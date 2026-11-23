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From a train and semi-truck colliding in Maricopa, to another semi-truck driver being killed in a solo rollover crash in Tonopah, here are tonight's top stories.
1. No injuries in Maricopa train versus semi crash
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Police and Union Pacific officials say no one was hurt after a train collided with a semitrailer truck at the North White and Parker Road crossing in Maricopa on Monday morning.
2. Shorter school day because of AI?
3. Semi-truck driver killed in rollover crash
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A semi-truck driver died in a solo rollover crash in Tonopah on Monday afternoon, Nov. 23. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating what caused the crash.
4. Nvidia rebounds after CEO's reinstatement
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The board of directors of tech giant Nvidia has unanimously voted to reinstate Jensen Huang as president, CEO and board director, effective immediately.
5. Family files notice of claim against Mesa