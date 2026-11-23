article

From a train and semi-truck colliding in Maricopa, to another semi-truck driver being killed in a solo rollover crash in Tonopah, here are tonight's top stories.

1. No injuries in Maricopa train versus semi crash

Featured article

2. Shorter school day because of AI?

3. Semi-truck driver killed in rollover crash

Featured article

4. Nvidia rebounds after CEO's reinstatement

Featured article

5. Family files notice of claim against Mesa