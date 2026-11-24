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From everybody's favorite Thanksgiving duo, Wanda and Jamal, to the feds cracking down on massive, widespread online fraud, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Viral Thanksgiving reunion in its 10th year
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Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton, who went viral in 2016 over a wrong-number Thanksgiving text, have signed a Lifetime movie deal after more than 10 years of friendship.
2. Grappler used on Loop 101 suspect
2. How to make the most of PTO and federal holidays
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Maximizing time off from work requires slight calendar maneuvering as employees juggle vacation balances, personal days, and paid company holidays.
3. Dozens of barrels of lead azide to be detonated
4. Bicyclist dies from injuries in Phoenix
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A 56-year-old bicyclist died from severe head injuries after a passerby found him in a Phoenix construction zone containing open trenches.
5. Massive crackdown on cyber crimes announced by the feds