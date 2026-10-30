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AZ woman stranded after cruise ship shuts down; Brandon Boudreaux recalls shooting l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published October 30, 2026 10:05 AM MST
Published October 30, 2026 10:05 AM MST

From stranded cruise passengers, to midterm inflation worries, and a wet Halloween forecast, here are your top stories for October 30, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. "It's been really challenging"

Featured

Arizona woman stranded in Cambodia as cruise ship suspends operations
article

Arizona woman stranded in Cambodia as cruise ship suspends operations

An Arizona passenger says residents were given seven hours to leave after a residential cruise ship abruptly suspended operations in Cambodia.

2. Surviving Lori Vallow: Brandon Boudreaux breaks down the day he was shot at | On the Record

3. Cause of death released for soap opera star

Featured

‘Days of Our Lives’ star Robert Kelker-Kelly’s cause of death revealed: Reports
article

‘Days of Our Lives’ star Robert Kelker-Kelly’s cause of death revealed: Reports

Nearly four weeks after his death, the cause of death for "Days of Our Lives" star Robert Kelker-Kelly has been revealed, according to reports.

4. New inflation data fuels midterm voter concerns on economy

5. More rain and flooding expected in Arizona

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Storms hit Phoenix ahead of Halloween weekend washout
article

Arizona weather forecast: Storms hit Phoenix ahead of Halloween weekend washout

Rain and thunderstorms are moving across Phoenix on Friday, clearing for Halloween trick-or-treaters before a major storm system brings heavy rain and flood concerns on Sunday.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews