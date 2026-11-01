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Man missing after falling into fast-moving Flagstaff floodwaters

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Severe Weather
Published November 1, 2026 8:26 PM MST
Published November 1, 2026 8:26 PM MST

The Brief

    • Emergency crews in Flagstaff are searching for a man who fell into fast-moving floodwaters near South Malpais Lane and West Clay Avenue.
    • Responders were dispatched around 5:57 p.m. after the man lost his footing near the water and failed to resurface.
    • City officials urge residents to avoid travel and stay away from the area during ongoing severe weather.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - First responders in Flagstaff are searching for a man who lost his footing and fell into fast-moving floodwaters on Sunday evening. 

What we know:

Flagstaff Police and Flagstaff Fire are searching for a man who disappeared into floodwaters on the evening of Nov. 1 near South Malpais Lane and West Clay Avenue.

At around 5:57 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report that "a man lost his footing near fast-moving water, fell in, and was not seen resurfacing."

Active Search:

Emergency crews are actively searching the area, and are asking the public to stay away during their search.

What you can do:

Anyone who saw the incident or has information is asked to contact the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

Residents can monitor weather conditions at flagstaff.az.gov.

What they're saying:

"Due to ongoing severe weather, the City of Flagstaff urges residents to stay home and avoid travel. Floodwaters can be deeper and faster than they appear, and as little as six inches of moving water can knock an adult off their feet. Residents should never walk, drive, or play in or near flowing water," th police department said.

Big picture view:

In other parts of Arizona, officials issued mandatory evacuations for three zones along Oak Creek in Sedona after heavy rainfall triggered rapid flooding. Flooding emergencies were also issued across Camp Verde on Sunday following heavy rainfall, prompting "GO" evacuation orders along the Verde River, West Clear Creek, and Wet Beaver Creek.

Map of the area where the man disappeared in floodwaters.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Flagstaff Police Department; the Flagstaff Fire Department; the City of Flagstaff; and previous FOX 10 reports.

Severe WeatherFlagstaffNews