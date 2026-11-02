Police investigate Mesa crash that left 2 pedestrians dead

The Brief Mesa police are investigating a crash that killed two 18-year-old female pedestrians over the weekend near Center Street and McKellips Road. Investigators say the collision occurred in dark, rainy conditions. The identified drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with police, who are now searching for a third car that also may have been involved.



Police in Mesa say they are investigating a crash that left two pedestrians dead over the weekend.

What we know:

Per a statement released on Nov. 2 by the Mesa Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving two pedestrians at around 12:57 a.m. on Nov. 1, in the area of Center Street and McKellips Road.

"The preliminary investigation determined that two 18-year-old women were crossing North Center Street when they were struck by a vehicle southbound on Center Street. The collision occurred under dark, rainy conditions that limited visibility," read a portion of Mesa Police's statement.

Dig deeper:

Per the statement, the car driver involved "stopped after the collision and attempted to alert approaching motorists."

"During this time, a second vehicle along with a reported third vehicle also came upon the scene and possibly struck one of the pedestrians," investigators wrote. "One of the women was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died later at an area hospital."

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the two victims.

What they're saying:

"The identified drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. There is no indication that speed or impairment played a role in the collision," police wrote.

What you can do:

Investigators say they are working to identify a possible third car that was involved, and they described the car as a dark-colored sedan.

"They are also asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211," Mesa Police officials wrote.

Area where the crash happened