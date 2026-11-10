Naked carjacker ambushes truck on Phoenix freeway; social isolation surge in the U.S. | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a wild incident on a Valley freeway to why a jail nurse was arrested in the Valley, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Tuesday, November 10, 2026.
1. Naked man accused of severely beating rideshare driver
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‘I JUST KILLED A DUDE’: A family fought for their lives on I-10 as a naked Phoenix man shattered their truck window and climbed inside. Authorities say he’d just beaten a rideshare driver so badly he can’t survive.
2. Hegseth defiant in face of impeachment push
3. Nurse accused of bringing contraband into Phoenix jail
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An incarcerated inmate sent a letter accusing a Maricopa County jail nurse of storing drug paraphernalia in her vehicle and bringing contraband into the facility.
4. From FOX 10 Talks: Why Americans are becoming more isolated
5. West Valley police department investigates animal cruelty
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Buckeye police are investigating suspected animal cruelty after finding a dead dog in the backyard of a Tartesso neighborhood home.