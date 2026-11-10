Naked carjacker ambushes truck on Phoenix freeway; social isolation surge in the U.S. | Nightly Roundup

From a wild incident on a Valley freeway to why a jail nurse was arrested in the Valley, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

1. Naked man accused of severely beating rideshare driver

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2. Hegseth defiant in face of impeachment push

3. Nurse accused of bringing contraband into Phoenix jail

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4. From FOX 10 Talks: Why Americans are becoming more isolated

5. West Valley police department investigates animal cruelty