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Naked carjacker ambushes truck on Phoenix freeway; social isolation surge in the U.S. | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published November 10, 2026 6:45 PM MST
Published November 10, 2026 6:45 PM MST

PHOENIX - From a wild incident on a Valley freeway to why a jail nurse was arrested in the Valley, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

1. Naked man accused of severely beating rideshare driver

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Naked carjacker allegedly crawls through truck window in I-10 ambush after beating Tempe rideshare driver
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Naked carjacker allegedly crawls through truck window in I-10 ambush after beating Tempe rideshare driver

‘I JUST KILLED A DUDE’: A family fought for their lives on I-10 as a naked Phoenix man shattered their truck window and climbed inside. Authorities say he’d just beaten a rideshare driver so badly he can’t survive.

2. Hegseth defiant in face of impeachment push

3. Nurse accused of bringing contraband into Phoenix jail

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Inmate's letter to detectives leads to arrest of Maricopa County jail nurse
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Inmate's letter to detectives leads to arrest of Maricopa County jail nurse

An incarcerated inmate sent a letter accusing a Maricopa County jail nurse of storing drug paraphernalia in her vehicle and bringing contraband into the facility.

4. From FOX 10 Talks: Why Americans are becoming more isolated

5. West Valley police department investigates animal cruelty

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Dead dog found at Buckeye home prompts animal cruelty investigation
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Dead dog found at Buckeye home prompts animal cruelty investigation

Buckeye police are investigating suspected animal cruelty after finding a dead dog in the backyard of a Tartesso neighborhood home.

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