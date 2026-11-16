The Brief Police say a 59-year-old man died at a hospital after a motorcycle crash near 44th Street and Bell Road on the afternoon of Nov. 13. Phoenix police say the 59-year-old failed to stop at a red light while heading westbound on Bell Road and collided with a vehicle turning left. The other driver remained at the scene, cooperated with investigators, and showed no signs of impairment.



Phoenix Police say an investigation is underway after a man died following a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

Big picture view:

Per a statement, the crash happened in the afternoon of Nov. 13 in the area of 44th Street and Bell Road.

"Preliminary information indicates a 59-year-old man, later identified as David Boyce Sorey II, was riding a motorcycle westbound on Bell Road when he failed to stop at a red traffic light at 44th Street. The motorcycle entered the intersection and collided with a vehicle that was making a left turn," read a portion of the statement.

What they're saying:

"The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle and into the intersection. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries," police wrote.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say the driver of the other car that was involved in the crash was not hurt, remained at the scene, and cooperated.

"A Drug Recognition Expert evaluated the driver and observed no signs of impairment," read a portion of the statement.

Area where the crash happened