Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash in North Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say an investigation is underway after a man died following a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Big picture view:
Per a statement, the crash happened in the afternoon of Nov. 13 in the area of 44th Street and Bell Road.
"Preliminary information indicates a 59-year-old man, later identified as David Boyce Sorey II, was riding a motorcycle westbound on Bell Road when he failed to stop at a red traffic light at 44th Street. The motorcycle entered the intersection and collided with a vehicle that was making a left turn," read a portion of the statement.
What they're saying:
"The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle and into the intersection. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries," police wrote.
Dig deeper:
Investigators say the driver of the other car that was involved in the crash was not hurt, remained at the scene, and cooperated.
"A Drug Recognition Expert evaluated the driver and observed no signs of impairment," read a portion of the statement.
Area where the crash happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department.