President Trump to attend opening of TSMC plant expansion in Phoenix
PHOENIX - President Donald Trump is expected to return to the Valley next week for the opening of an expansion to TSMC Arizona in north Phoenix.
What we know:
The White House confirmed Trump's Dec. 4 visit to Fox Business' Edward Lawrence. The news was first reported by Bloomberg.
Trump last visited Arizona in October for a Republican campaign rally in Bullhead City.
Dig deeper:
The north Phoenix facility is part of Trump's push to bring critical manufacturing back to the U.S. as global demand for AI and high-performance computing explodes.
Once finished, the project is expected to fund more than 10,000 direct jobs and 11,000 local jobs – on top of tens of thousands of construction workers building the site over the next four years.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from an X post by Fox Business White House Correspondent Edward Lawrence.