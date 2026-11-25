The Brief American Airlines Flight 1494 from San Diego to Chicago diverted to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Nov. 25 due to a disruptive passenger. Upon landing in Phoenix, the passenger was removed from the plane. The flight then continued onto Chicago. A man who says he was on the flight posted videos on Facebook of the incident.



An American Airlines flight bound for Chicago made an unscheduled stop in Phoenix on Wednesday morning due to an unruly passenger.

What we know:

Flight 1494 originated from San Diego and was diverted to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at 1 a.m. on Nov. 25 after a male passenger left his assigned seat and moved to the front of the plane where he allegedly attempted to tamper with an exit door.

"Crew members and passengers restrained the individual until the aircraft landed safely at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport," Phoenix police said.

No passengers or flight crew were hurt. The man who was detained suffered a minor injury and was hospitalized.

After the man was taken off the plane, the flight continued to Chicago.

What we don't know:

The man wasn't identified.

What they're saying:

American Airlines released the following statement to FOX 10 on this incident: "American Airlines flight 1494 diverted to Phoenix (PHX) due to a disruptive customer. Upon arrival, law enforcement met the aircraft and assisted with deplaning the customer before the flight continued to its destination. The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority. We thank our team members for their professionalism and our customers for their assistance and understanding."

"Someone tried to take over the plane"

Dig deeper:

A man named Sean Bennett says he was on board the flight when the incident happened.

"So first leg of my flight, AA1494 San Diego to Chicago someone tried to take over the plane. We are emergency landed in Phoenix. Several strong heroes took him down. We are safe," Bennett wrote in a Facebook post.

Bennett posted several videos of the incident, showing several people restraining an unidentified man.

What's next:

Police say the FBI is aware of the incident.