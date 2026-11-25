The Brief Phoenix will see a high in the mid-70s on Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and light winds, while Thanksgiving brings sunny skies and a high of 79 degrees. Dry and comfortable weather will continue across Arizona through the weekend before a potentially more active storm pattern arrives Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. Travelers flying east face potential delays from a large storm system bringing strong winds, coastal flooding, rain, and snow to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through Thanksgiving.



A lovely weather pattern continues!

What to Expect on Wednesday:

The forecast high climbs to the mid-70s around Phoenix today. Unlike the last couple of days, a wave of clouds will blanket the state late morning through the afternoon. The partly to mostly cloudy sky conditions will not bring any rain. Winds will remain light, as well.

Turkey Day Weather:

Thanksgiving looks nearly perfect in Arizona. The high temperature reaches 79 degrees in Phoenix with a sunny sky. The entire state will remain dry and sunny through Thanksgiving. While no travel issues are expected across the state, there may be problems for those flying east. A large storm system is beginning to take shape over the southeastern United States, and will run up the East Coast into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states through Thanksgiving. Strong winds, coastal flooding, rain and even snow will impact the eastern U.S.

This Weekend and Next Week:

Back in Phoenix, the forecast high remains in the mid-to upper-70s through Friday and the weekend. It will be dry and comfortable across the state.

Next week begins dry, but may shift to a more active storm pattern around Tuesday and Wednesday.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

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