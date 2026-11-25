The Brief Three people are dead following a Nov. 23 domestic violence incident in Yuma. Police say a 30-year-old woman was found dead on Monday at a Yuma home, and an infant was found injured. The infant was flown to a Phoenix hospital and is in stable condition. Investigators say they were able to identify the suspect as Aston Braveheart. License plate readers tracked his car to Mittry Lake, where police say the car caught fire and two unidentified people were found dead inside.



Three people are dead following a domestic violence incident in Yuma.

What we know:

At around 11:20 a.m. on Nov. 23, Yuma police say officers were called to a home near West 16th Street and South Avenue C for a domestic violence incident. Once at the home, officers found a 30-year-old woman dead and an infant who had both been shot.

The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the child was flown to a Phoenix hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say they identified the suspect as Aston Braveheart, who was last seen with the victims, and a 9-year-old child. Police say Braveheart was driving a black Chevrolet Camaro. License plate readers tracked his car to Mittry Lake, near the California border, where police say Braveheart was seen dumping items into a canal.

"The individual was reportedly driving a vehicle matching the general description of our suspect vehicle," police said.

Just before 12:30 p.m., police say a Bureau of Land Management ranger who was in the area saw the suspect's car, and an off-duty Border Patrol officer who was also in the area, assisted the BLM ranger. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter then spotted the suspect's car near Mittry Lake.

"They guided the ranger and the BP agent to that location. The helicopter reported that they observed a suspect get out of the vehicle, retrieve a weapon from the trunk of the car, and get back into the vehicle," police said.

When the BLM ranger and Border Patrol agent approached the car, police say gunshots were fired towards them and the car was on fire.

"After the reported gunshots, the agent aboard the helicopter observed a gun barrel extending from the driver's side window of the vehicle, and at which point he discharged his weapon," police said. "As the vehicle burned, multiple rounds of ammunition appeared to discharge as a result of the heat."

Firefighters arrived at the scene to put out the fire, and two people were found dead inside. Police say a rifle was found between the legs of the driver.

Investigators were able to confirm the vehicle belonged to Braveheart.

What's next:

The Pinal County Medical Examiner is working to identify the two people found dead inside the car. Police say there are no outstanding suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call police at 928-783-4421 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

Map of Mittry Lake: