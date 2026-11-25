From an Army chemical detonation in Iowa, to a historic DOJ fraud crackdown, and a BBB warning over fake QR codes, here are your top stories for November 25, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Iowa lead detonation: Army blows up chemicals

A spectator watches as debris flies into the air after the U.S. Army detonated several tons of highly-volatile, degraded lead azide on the grounds of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant on November 25, 2026, in Middletown, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

What we know:

The U.S. Army detonated the nation’s entire stockpile of lead azide, a hazardous bomb-making chemical, at the Army Ammunition Plant in southeastern Iowa on Wednesday morning. Read more.

2. DOJ announces largest-ever online fraud crackdown

3. Teens charged as adults in robbery, home invasion

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4. BBB warning: How scammers use fake QR codes

5. Three people dead in Yuma