November 25, 2026 UPDATE: Andrew Montanez plead out to manslaughter. He was sentenced to seven years in prison with credit for 764 days on February 11, 2020. He was released from prison on April 29, 2024. Our original story from January 18, 2018 is below.

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AVONDALE, Ariz. – Avondale police officials said Wednesday night they have arrested a man, in connection to the shooting death of a man at a home.

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According to a statement released Wednesday night, officers have arrested Andrew Montanez, 26, in connection to the murder.

According to an earlier statement by Avondale police, officers responded to the area of 1st Street and Hill Drive at around 12:56 p.m., where they found an adult man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.