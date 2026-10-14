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President Trump headlines Bullhead City rally to campaign for Arizona Republicans

By  and 
FOX 10 Phoenix
2026 Elections
Published October 14, 2026 7:00 AM MST
Published October 14, 2026 7:00 AM MST
Donald Trump holding campaign rally in Bullhead City
Donald Trump holding campaign rally in Bullhead City

Donald Trump holding campaign rally in Bullhead City

President Donald Trump will speak at a rally at Laughlin Bullhead International Airport on Oct. 14 to back local Republicans, including gubernatorial candidate Andy Biggs. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

The Brief

    • Just weeks before the Nov. 3 midterm election, President Donald Trump is campaigning for Republicans in Bullhead City on Wednesday at Laughlin Bullhead International Airport.
    • Republican Congressman and gubernatorial nominee Andy Biggs is scheduled to join Trump at the Mohave County rally.
    • Trump's visit comes a day after former President Barack Obama endorsed Governor Katie Hobbs in her reelection bid.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - President Donald Trump will visit Arizona on Wednesday to campaign for local Republicans in Bullhead City as the November midterm elections approach.

What we know:

Trump is scheduled to headline a political rally at the Laughlin Bullhead International Airport in Mohave County, a strong Republican area that Trump won by a wide margin in 2024. The visit is part of his latest push on the campaign trail, featuring stops across the country to support Republican candidates ahead of the November midterms.

Trump is expected to be joined by Republican Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Andy Biggs, whom the president has endorsed.

President Donald J. Trump boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, October 5, 2026, en route to Joint Base Andrews for a trip to Nebraska.

The event is ticketed, with doors opening at 9 a.m. The program begins at 11:30 a.m., and Trump is expected to speak around 12:45 p.m. You can register for tickets by clicking here. There is a maximum of four tickets per signup.

Local perspective:

Drivers in Bullhead City should expect the following road closures due to Trump's visit:

  • Bullhead Parkway will be closed between Highway 95 and Landon Drive.
  • Laughlin Ranch Boulevard will be closed between Bullhead Parkway and Highway 95.
  • All entrances to the airport will be closed, including South Laughlin View Drive, South Airpark Drive and East London Drive.
  • East London Drive residents should use McCormick Boulevard to exit their neighborhood.

Obama endorses Katie Hobbs

The other side:

The visit comes one day after former President Barack Obama announced his endorsement for Katie Hobbs in her reelection bid for governor. The Hobbs campaign released a 45-second video in which the former president touted the governor's record. Obama previously endorsed Hobbs during her successful 2022 campaign for governor.

Barack Obama endorses Katie Hobbs for AZ governor
Barack Obama endorses Katie Hobbs for AZ governor

Barack Obama endorses Katie Hobbs for AZ governor

Katie Hobbs campaign released a video on Oct. 13, showing former President Barack Obama endorsing her for reelection in the Arizona governors race.

What you can do:

Election Day is Nov. 3. Voter registration has passed. Oct. 23 is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot, and Oct. 27 is the last day to mail it back.

Related stories

Map of the Laughlin Bullhead International Airport:

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from details posted to events.gop.com about Donald Trump's visit to Bullhead City on Oct. 14, 2026, a Barack Obama campaign video released by Governor Katie Hobbs, and local traffic closure information provided by the Bullhead City Police Department on Facebook.

2026 ElectionsDonald J. TrumpArizona PoliticsMohave CountyNews