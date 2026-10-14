President Trump headlines Bullhead City rally to campaign for Arizona Republicans

The Brief Just weeks before the Nov. 3 midterm election, President Donald Trump is campaigning for Republicans in Bullhead City on Wednesday at Laughlin Bullhead International Airport. Republican Congressman and gubernatorial nominee Andy Biggs is scheduled to join Trump at the Mohave County rally. Trump's visit comes a day after former President Barack Obama endorsed Governor Katie Hobbs in her reelection bid.



President Donald Trump will visit Arizona on Wednesday to campaign for local Republicans in Bullhead City as the November midterm elections approach.

What we know:

Trump is scheduled to headline a political rally at the Laughlin Bullhead International Airport in Mohave County, a strong Republican area that Trump won by a wide margin in 2024. The visit is part of his latest push on the campaign trail, featuring stops across the country to support Republican candidates ahead of the November midterms.

Trump is expected to be joined by Republican Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Andy Biggs, whom the president has endorsed.

President Donald J. Trump boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, October 5, 2026, en route to Joint Base Andrews for a trip to Nebraska.

The event is ticketed, with doors opening at 9 a.m. The program begins at 11:30 a.m., and Trump is expected to speak around 12:45 p.m. You can register for tickets by clicking here. There is a maximum of four tickets per signup.

Local perspective:

Drivers in Bullhead City should expect the following road closures due to Trump's visit:

Bullhead Parkway will be closed between Highway 95 and Landon Drive.

Laughlin Ranch Boulevard will be closed between Bullhead Parkway and Highway 95.

All entrances to the airport will be closed, including South Laughlin View Drive, South Airpark Drive and East London Drive.

East London Drive residents should use McCormick Boulevard to exit their neighborhood.

Obama endorses Katie Hobbs

The other side:

The visit comes one day after former President Barack Obama announced his endorsement for Katie Hobbs in her reelection bid for governor. The Hobbs campaign released a 45-second video in which the former president touted the governor's record. Obama previously endorsed Hobbs during her successful 2022 campaign for governor.

What you can do:

Election Day is Nov. 3. Voter registration has passed. Oct. 23 is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot, and Oct. 27 is the last day to mail it back.

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Map of the Laughlin Bullhead International Airport: