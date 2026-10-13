Where to vote in Arizona: 2026 general election guide to voting locations and drop boxes
PHOENIX - As Election Day nears, it is time to plan ahead for voting, with options available across Arizona.
When's Election Day?
According to the Secretary of State's Office, the general election will take place on Nov. 3, 2026.
Dig deeper:
The date of the general election in Arizona is set by the state's constitution.
Article 7, Section 11 of the Arizona State Constitution has clear rules on when the general election should be held. Per the section:
"There shall be a general election of representatives in congress, and of state, county, and precinct officers on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November of the first even numbered year after the year in which Arizona is admitted to statehood and biennially thereafter."
The first Monday of November falls on Nov. 2 in 2026.
Can I still register to vote in November?
The voter registration deadline for the November election was Oct. 5. Those who have not registered to vote by that date cannot participate in the upcoming midterm election.
However, registering now allows participation in future elections held after the November 2026 general election.
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When will I get my ballot?
For voters signed up for early voting, the Arizona Secretary of State's Office confirmed that early ballots were mailed out on Oct. 7, the same day early voting began statewide.
The deadline to request a ballot-by-mail is Oct. 23. According to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission's website, ballots should be mailed back to the county recorder by Oct. 27.
Where can I go and cast my ballot?
Each of Arizona's 15 counties maintains specific voting arrangements, including early voting locations and secure ballot drop boxes.
Apache County
County election officials announced that the following ballot drop box sites will remain open until 7 p.m. on Election Day, except where specific operating hours are posted:
- Alpine Library, 17 County Road 2061, Alpine
- Concho Library, 18 County Road 5101, Concho
- Chinle Road Yard, 50 yards south of Speedway Store on Highway 191, Milepost 446.9, Chinle (Open from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday)
- Fort Defiance Road Yard, Route N54, Fort Defiance (left-hand turnoff before NHA building, open from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday)
- Ganado Road Yard, north of the Ganado Chapter House in Ganado (Open from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday)
- Puerco (Sanders) Justice Court, Apache County Road 7080, Sanders
- Round Valley County Annex, 309 S. Mountain Avenue, Springerville
- St. Johns County Annex, 75 W. Cleveland Street, St. Johns
- Teec Nos Pos Road Yard, North of Teec Nos Pos Chapter House (look for the building that says "Apache County Dist. I), Teec Nos Pos (Open from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday, use access hole in fence if gate is locked)
- Vernon Library, 10 Main Street, Vernon
Early voting locations in this County include:
- Chinle Road Yard (Open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., closed between 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. for lunch break. Closed on Fridays)
- Fort Defiance Road Yard (Open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., closed between 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. for lunch break. Closed on Fridays)
- Ganado Road Yard (Open only on Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with a lunch break between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.)
- Teec Nos Pos Road Yard (Open only on Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with a lunch break between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.)
The County Recorder's Office at 75 W. Cleveland Street in St. Johns will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. The final day for early voting is Oct. 30, when the location will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ballot curing takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, and from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8.
On Election Day, Apache County has designated 35 locations for voting.
Cochise County
According to the county recorder, early ballots can be dropped off at five locations until 5 p.m. on Nov. 2. Two locations are accessible 24 hours a day:
Of the five locations, the following two are open 24 hours a day:
- County Recorder's Office at 1415 Melody Lane, Bldg. B, Bisbee
- County Service Center at 4115 E. Foothills Drive, Sierra Vista
Three locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday:
- County Service Center at 126 W. 5th Street, Benson
- County Service Center at 1012 N. G Avenue, Douglas
- County Service Center at 450 S. Haskell Avenue, Willcox
Cochise County election officials designated the following vote centers:
- American Legion Hall, 225 E. Allen Street, Tombstone
- Benson School District Boardroom, 360 S. Patagonia Street, Benson
- Bowie Unified School District Office, 315 W. 5th Street, Bowie (also serving the community of San Simon)
- Cochise County Douglas Service Center, 1012 N. G. Avenue, Douglas
- Cochise County Board of Supervisors Room, 1415 Melody Lane, Building G, Bisbee
- Elfrida Elementary School District Cafeteria, 4070 Jefferson Road, Elfrida
- First Baptist Church of San Simon Fellowship Hall, 2907 Cochise Avenue, San Simon
- Huachuca City Community Center, 201 Yuma Street, Huachuca City (also serving the community of Whetstone)
- Mountain Vista Baptist Church, 5499 S. Moson Road, Sierra Vista
- Palominas Fire District Training Center, 9222 S. Kings Ranch Road, Hereford
- Peace in the Valley Lutheran Church, 551 S. J-Six Ranch Road, Benson
- St. Andrews Catholic Church - Kino Hall, 800 Taylor Dr. NW, Sierra Vista
- St. David High School - Multipurpose Room, 70 E. Patton Highway, St. David
- Shiloh Christian Ministries, 1519 Avenida Del Sol, Sierra Vista
- Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, 3225 S. St. Andrews Drive, Sierra Vista
- Sunsites Community Center, 1216 Treasure Road, Pearce
- Valley Bible Church, 4188 Double Adobe Road, McNeal
- Willcox Community Center, 312 W. Stewart Street, Willcox
"All Vote Centers are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day," read a portion of the document.
Coconino County
County election officials designated two early voting locations that offer ballots for all precincts:
- County Voter Services, Flagstaff Mall at 4650 N. US Highway 89, Flagstaff (Between JCPenney and Planet Fitness, open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, and from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 30). This location also has a ballot drop box that accepts votes from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- County Recorder's Office at 110 E. Cherry Avenue, Flagstaff (Open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, and from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 30). This location also has a ballot drop box that is open 24 hours a day.
Dig deeper:
The county also established six voting centers designated for specific precincts:
Alta Edison Native American Outreach Center
- Location: 78 Main Street, Tuba City
- Hours: Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Daylight Saving Time); open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. DST, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. DST, and Oct. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. DST
- Precincts served: Bodaway 42, Cameron 43, Coppermine 47, Coalmine 48, Inscription House 61, Kaibeto 65, Lechee 67, Leupp 69, Moenkopi 70, Navajo Mountain 71, Tolani Lake 88, Tonalea 90, and Tuba City 95.
Fredonia Town Hall
- Location: 25 N. Main Street, Fredonia
- Hours: Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Precinct served: Fredonia 58
Grand Canyon School District Office
- Location: 100 Boulder Street, Grand Canyon Village
- Hours: Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Precincts Served: Grand Canyon 59, Tusayan 97
Page City Hall
- Location: 697 Vista Avenue, Page
- Hours: Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Precincts Served: Page 72, Lechee 67, Bodaway 42, Coppermine 47, Inscription House 61, Kaibeto 65, and Navajo Mountain 71
Sedona City Hall
- Location: 102 Roadrunner Drive, Sedona
- Hours: Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Precincts Served: Oak Creek 82, Sedona 83
Williams City Hall
- Location: 113 S. 1st Street, Williams
- Hours: Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Precincts Served: Kaibab 64, Parks South 78, Parks North 79, Howard Mesa 96, Tusayan 97, and Williams 98
A precinct map is available on the county website.
Ballot Drop Boxes:
Coconino County maintains 17 ballot drop boxes, including 15 that are open 24 hours a day:
- 3rd Street Drop Box at 2304 N. 3rd Street, Flagstaff. The drop box is colored red, white and blue off 3rd Street.
- ADOT Motor Vehicle Division at 1959 S. Woodlands Village Blvd, Flagstaff (red, white and blue box at the Woodlands Village Boulevard entrance)
- County Community Development at 2500 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff (red, white and blue box next to the building)
- County Health and Human Services at 2625 N. King Street, Flagstaff (white mailbox near the entrance)
- County Recorder's Office at 110 E. Cherry Avenue, Flagstaff (white mailbox near the flagpole by the parking lot)
- Flagstaff Aquaplex at 1702 N. Fourth St, Flagstaff (red, white and blue box)
- Flagstaff Fire Station #6 at 3877 S. Lake Mary Road, Flagstaff (red, white and blue box near the driveway)
- Highlands Fire Station #23 at 3350 Old Munds Highway, Flagstaff (red, white and blue box)
- NAU Bookstore on the NAU Campus in Flagstaff (red, white and blue box in front of the main entrance)
- Page City Hall at 697 Vista Avenue, Page (red, white and blue box)
- Pinewood Fire Station at 475 E. Pinewood Boulevard, Munds Park (red, white and blue box)
- Ponderosa Fire Station #82 11951 W. Shadow Mountain Drive, Bellemont (red, white and blue box)
- Sedona City Hall at 102 Roadrunner Drive, Sedona (silver drop box near the entrance)
- Summit Fire Station #32 at 8905 Koch Field Road, Flagstaff (red, white and blue box)
- Williams City Hall at 113 S. 1st St, Williams (red, white and blue box on the south side)
Two county drop boxes are open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- Alta Edison Native American Outreach Center, behind Tuba City Library, 78 Main St., Tuba City (red, white and blue box in the rear; observes DST)
- County Voter Services, Flagstaff Mall, 4650 N. U.S. Highway 89, Flagstaff (located inside the public lobby)
Mobile Early Voting:
County officials say mobile early voting and ballot drop-off sites on tribal lands will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on scheduled dates:
- Oct. 12: Leechee Chapter House
- Oct. 13: Coppermine Chapter House
- Oct. 14: Inscription House Chapter House
- Oct. 15: Tonalea Chapter House
- Oct. 16: Leupp Chapter House
- Oct. 19: Bodaway Chapter House
- Oct. 20: Kaibeto Chapter House
- Oct. 21: Cameron Chapter House
- Oct. 22: Upper Moenkopi Admin Office
- Oct. 23: Inscription House Marketplace
- Oct. 26: Tolani Lake Chapter House
- Oct. 27: Coalmine Chapter House
- Oct. 28: West parking lot of the Blue Canyon Grill, Cameron
- Oct. 29: South parking lot of the Kaibeto Marketplace
- Oct. 30: Leupp Chapter House
Gila County
Officials with the Gila County Recorder's Office announced that early voting locations in Globe and Payson are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with drop boxes on-site.
Ballot drop boxes that will be locked at 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 3 include:
- Canyon Day Assembly of God Church in Whiteriver
- Hayden Town Hall
- Miami Police Station
- Mitchell Hoffman Administration Building in San Carlos
- Pine Fire Station at 6198 Hardscrabble Mesa Road
- Tonto Basin Fire District at 75 Capel Drive in Roosevelt
- Tonto Basin Fire Station at 46189 Highway 188 in Tonto Basin
- Young Public Library at 47661 Highway 288.
- Star Valley Town Hall at 3675 Highway 260
Six countywide vote centers will be open to any registered voter regardless of precinct:
- Globe Elks Lodge
- Miami High School
- Expedition Church
- First Payson Church of the Nazarene
- Mt. Cross Lutheran Church
- Greater Payson Moose Lodge #852
Gila County also established 11 precinct-specific polling sites. All vote centers and polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Graham County
Graham County operates five ballot drop box locations:
- Bonita Elementary School, 18008 S. Ft. Grant Road, Bonita (open 24 hours a day until 8 p.m. on the Monday before Election Day; next to the U.S. Mail box)
- County General Services Building, 921 W. Thatcher Blvd., Safford (open 24 hours a day in the southeast parking lot until 7 p.m. on Election Day)
- Meg's Place, 15560 W. U.S. Highway 70, Fort Thomas (open 24 hours a day in front of the store until 8 p.m. on the Monday before Election Day)
- Peridot Administration Office, 101 N. Old Moon Base Road, Peridot (open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until 8 a.m. on the Monday before Election Day)
- Robert Olivar Sr. Learning Center, 297 E. U.S. Highway 70, Bylas (open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. until 8 a.m. on the Monday before Election Day)
Six countywide vote centers open to all registered voters include:
- AG Building, Fair Grounds at 3805 S. US Highway 191 in Safford
- Fine Arts Auditorium at Eastern Arizona College, 663 N. Stadium Avenue in Thatcher
- Ft. Thomas School Gym at 15502 W. US Highway 70 in Ft. Thomas
- Pima Town Hall Complex at 110 W. Center Street in Pima
- Safford Stake Center at 501 Catalina Drive in Safford
- Solomon School Gym at 2285 S. Stevens Avenue in Solomon
Three polling locations are precinct-specific:
- Bonita School at 18008 S. Ft. Grant Road in Bonita, for voters in the Klondyke #12 and Bonita #13 precincts.
- Robert Olivar Sr. Leaning Center at 297 W. Highway 70 in Bylas, for voters in the Bylas #11 precinct.
- San Carlos Housing Authority at Highway 70 and Moonbase Road in Peridot, for voters in the Peridot #16 precinct.
"Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day," read the county's website. "On Election Day, ballots can be dropped off at the Recorder's office, in the drop box located in the parking lot of the Graham Co. General Services Bldg. 921 Thatcher Blvd, Safford, At any polling place or vote center in Graham County between 6 A.M. to 7 P.M. (Local Time)."
Greenlee County
Early voting is provided exclusively at the County Recorder's Office in Clifton. Two ballot drop boxes are situated at:
- County Annex, 253 5th Street, Clifton
- County South Annex, 1684 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
This county also operates three all-precinct vote centers:
- Clifton Train Depot at 100 N. Coronado Boulevard, Clifton
- Greenlee County Fairgrounds at 1258 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
- Morenci Club at 314 Plaza Drive, Morenci
Voters in Precinct 1 - Eagle can cast ballots at the Upper Eagle Creek School Building along Upper Eagle Creek Road, while voters in Precinct 2 - Blue can vote at the Blue School Building in Blue. Vote centers operate from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
La Paz County
An early voting center and drop box are located at the Recorder's Office at 1112 Joshua Ave. in Parker.
On Election Day:
Eight precinct-specific voting centers will be open on Election Day:
- Bouse Community Building, 44031 E. Plomosa Road, Bouse (Bouse #55)
- Cibola Wildlife Refuge, 66600 Cibola Lake Road, Cibola (Cibola #59)
- Ehrenberg Fire Station, 49480 Ehrenberg-Parker Highway, Ehrenberg (Ehrenberg #60)
- La Paz County Boating & Safety, 8484 Riverside Dr., Parker (Upriver #54)
- Le Pera Elementary School, 19121 Tahbo Road, Poston (Poston #52)
- Quartzite Community Center, 295 E. Chandler Street, Quartzsite (Quartzsite 2 #58 and Quartzsite 3 #64)
- Salome VFW Harrington-Marlar Post #3708, 66558 Hall Street, Salome (Wenden #56, Salome #57, and Vicksburg #62)
- United Methodist Church, 1300 Ocotillo Avenue, Parker (Parker #51)
Maricopa County
Maricopa County features 274 voting locations, encompassing drop boxes and in-person voting sites.
A total of 13 locations opened Oct. 7, 31 additional locations open Oct. 23, and six more open Oct. 31.
As of Oct. 7, 25 ballot drop boxes with specific hours have opened, alongside two 24-hour drop boxes at Maricopa County Elections offices in Phoenix and Mesa.
The county maintains a full directory on its official website.
Mohave County
Mohave County operates four early voting locations. Three are open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, through their final operational day on Oct. 30:
- County Library at 1170 Hancock Road in Bullhead City
- County Library at 3269 E. Burbank Street in Kingman
- County Library at 1770 McCulloch Boulevard North in Lake Havasu City
A fourth early voting site at Mohave College in Colorado City opens from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17.
On Election Day, 38 precinct-specific voting locations will operate from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Navajo County
The Navajo County Recorder's Office is open for early voting Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., running through Oct. 30.
Early voting sites open from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (observing Daylight Saving Time, where applicable) from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16 include:
- Kayenta Township
- Pinon Chapter House
- Dilkon Chapter House Admin Room
- Show Low City Hall
- Calvary Chapel in Snowflake
Additional early voting locations operating from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (observing DST where applicable) on specific dates include:
- Oct. 17: Heber Mogollon Complex
- Oct. 19: Winslow Girl Scout House
- Oct. 20: Sipaulovi Youth & Elderly Center
- Oct. 21: Shonto Chapter House from
- Oct. 22: Heber Mogollon Complex
- Oct. 23: WMAT Social Services Building
- Oct. 24: Cibecue Commercial Center
The county also operates 10 ballot drop boxes.
Pima County
Pima County maintains a comprehensive list of early voting locations, ballot drop boxes, mobile voting sites, and Election Day vote centers on its website.
Pinal County
Early in-person voting locations in Pinal County operate Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day:
County officials have opened a number of early in-person voting sites throughout the county. The following locations will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day:
- Pinal VOTES, 320 W. Adamsville Road, Florence
- Recorder's Office, 575 N. Idaho Road, Suite 800, Apache Junction
- Recorder's Office, 820 E. Cottonwood Lane, Suite A-2, Casa Grande
- Recorder's Office, 19955 N. Wilson Avenue, Suite 100, Maricopa
- Recorder's Office, 31505 N. Schnepf Road, Building A, San Tan Valley
An interior drop box open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. is located at the Florence Recorder's Office. 10 exterior drop boxes open 24 hours a day until 7:00 p.m. on Election Day include:
- County Facility Building, 168 S. Main Street, Coolidge
- County Health Department, 36235 N. Gantzel Road, San Tan Valley
- County Sheriff Substation, 13970 S. Sunland Gin Road, Arizona City
- Eloy County Health Building, 302 E. 5th Street, Eloy
- Oracle Justice Court, 1470 N. Justice Drive, Oracle
- Recorder's Office, 575 N. Idaho Road, Suite 800, Apache Junction
- Recorder's Office, 820 E. Cottonwood Lane, Suite A-2, Casa Grande
- Recorder's Office, 31 N. Pinal Street, Building E, Florence
- Recorder's Office, 19955 N. Wilson Avenue, Suite 100, Maricopa
- Recorder's Office, 31505 N. Schnepf Road, Building A, San Tan Valley
Additional voting centers will open on Election Day.
Santa Cruz County
From Oct. 7 to Oct. 29, early in-person voting is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 2150 N. Congress Drive, Suite 114 in Nogales. On Oct. 30, the final day for early voting, the office will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Special early voting sites will open Oct. 17 at:
- 50 Bridge Road, Tubac (9:00 a.m. to noon)
- 275 Rio Rico Drive, Rio Rico (2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.)
On Oct. 24, early voting sites will open at:
- 3147 Highway 83, Sonoita (9:00 a.m. to noon)
- 346 Duquesne Avenue, Patagonia (2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.)
Drop boxes are available in Nogales, Patagonia, Rio Rico, Sonoita, and Tubac.
Yavapai County
Officials in Yavapai County have established ballot drop boxes and vote centers across the county.
Yuma County
Yuma County established two early voting sites, eight drop boxes and 10 Election Day voting locations.
Where is my voting center?
Voters outside Maricopa and Pima counties can identify their polling locations at Arizona.vote.
Residents of Maricopa and Pima counties can look up voting locations directly on their respective county websites.
- Maricopa County: https://elections.maricopa.gov/voting/voter-dashboard-login
- Pima County: https://www.pima.gov/pima-votes
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from the Arizona Secretary of State's website, the Citizens Clean Elections Commission's website, and from the websites of Arizona's 15 counties.