Where to vote in Arizona: 2026 general election guide to voting locations and drop boxes

The Brief Arizona voters will participate in the midterm general election on Nov. 3, 2026, with early voting underway across the state. The deadline to register for this election was Oct. 5, but mail-in ballots must be requested by Oct. 23 and returned by mail by Oct. 27. All 15 Arizona counties provide distinct voting procedures, featuring designated ballot drop boxes, early voting sites and Election Day polling centers.



As Election Day nears, it is time to plan ahead for voting, with options available across Arizona.

When's Election Day?

According to the Secretary of State's Office, the general election will take place on Nov. 3, 2026.

Dig deeper:

The date of the general election in Arizona is set by the state's constitution.

Article 7, Section 11 of the Arizona State Constitution has clear rules on when the general election should be held. Per the section:

"There shall be a general election of representatives in congress, and of state, county, and precinct officers on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November of the first even numbered year after the year in which Arizona is admitted to statehood and biennially thereafter."

The first Monday of November falls on Nov. 2 in 2026.

Can I still register to vote in November?

The voter registration deadline for the November election was Oct. 5. Those who have not registered to vote by that date cannot participate in the upcoming midterm election.

However, registering now allows participation in future elections held after the November 2026 general election.

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When will I get my ballot?

For voters signed up for early voting, the Arizona Secretary of State's Office confirmed that early ballots were mailed out on Oct. 7, the same day early voting began statewide.

The deadline to request a ballot-by-mail is Oct. 23. According to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission's website, ballots should be mailed back to the county recorder by Oct. 27.

Where can I go and cast my ballot?

Each of Arizona's 15 counties maintains specific voting arrangements, including early voting locations and secure ballot drop boxes.

Apache County

County election officials announced that the following ballot drop box sites will remain open until 7 p.m. on Election Day, except where specific operating hours are posted:

Early voting locations in this County include:

The County Recorder's Office at 75 W. Cleveland Street in St. Johns will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. The final day for early voting is Oct. 30, when the location will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ballot curing takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, and from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8.

On Election Day, Apache County has designated 35 locations for voting.

Cochise County

According to the county recorder, early ballots can be dropped off at five locations until 5 p.m. on Nov. 2. Two locations are accessible 24 hours a day:

Of the five locations, the following two are open 24 hours a day:

Three locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday:

Cochise County election officials designated the following vote centers:

"All Vote Centers are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day," read a portion of the document.

Coconino County

County election officials designated two early voting locations that offer ballots for all precincts:

County Voter Services, Flagstaff Mall at 4650 N. US Highway 89, Flagstaff (Between JCPenney and Planet Fitness, open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, and from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 30). This location also has a ballot drop box that accepts votes from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

County Recorder's Office at 110 E. Cherry Avenue, Flagstaff (Open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, and from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 30). This location also has a ballot drop box that is open 24 hours a day.

Dig deeper:

The county also established six voting centers designated for specific precincts:

Alta Edison Native American Outreach Center

Location: 78 Main Street, Tuba City

Hours: Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Daylight Saving Time); open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. DST, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. DST, and Oct. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. DST

Precincts served: Bodaway 42, Cameron 43, Coppermine 47, Coalmine 48, Inscription House 61, Kaibeto 65, Lechee 67, Leupp 69, Moenkopi 70, Navajo Mountain 71, Tolani Lake 88, Tonalea 90, and Tuba City 95.

Fredonia Town Hall

Location: 25 N. Main Street, Fredonia

Hours: Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Precinct served: Fredonia 58

Grand Canyon School District Office

Location: 100 Boulder Street, Grand Canyon Village

Hours: Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Precincts Served: Grand Canyon 59, Tusayan 97

Page City Hall

Location: 697 Vista Avenue, Page

Hours: Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Precincts Served: Page 72, Lechee 67, Bodaway 42, Coppermine 47, Inscription House 61, Kaibeto 65, and Navajo Mountain 71

Sedona City Hall

Location: 102 Roadrunner Drive, Sedona

Hours: Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Precincts Served: Oak Creek 82, Sedona 83

Williams City Hall

Location: 113 S. 1st Street, Williams

Hours: Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Precincts Served: Kaibab 64, Parks South 78, Parks North 79, Howard Mesa 96, Tusayan 97, and Williams 98

A precinct map is available on the county website.

Ballot Drop Boxes:

Coconino County maintains 17 ballot drop boxes, including 15 that are open 24 hours a day:

Two county drop boxes are open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Mobile Early Voting:

County officials say mobile early voting and ballot drop-off sites on tribal lands will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on scheduled dates:

Oct. 12: Leechee Chapter House

Oct. 13: Coppermine Chapter House

Oct. 14: Inscription House Chapter House

Oct. 15: Tonalea Chapter House

Oct. 16: Leupp Chapter House

Oct. 19: Bodaway Chapter House

Oct. 20: Kaibeto Chapter House

Oct. 21: Cameron Chapter House

Oct. 22: Upper Moenkopi Admin Office

Oct. 23: Inscription House Marketplace

Oct. 26: Tolani Lake Chapter House

Oct. 27: Coalmine Chapter House

Oct. 28: West parking lot of the Blue Canyon Grill, Cameron

Oct. 29: South parking lot of the Kaibeto Marketplace

Oct. 30: Leupp Chapter House

Gila County

Officials with the Gila County Recorder's Office announced that early voting locations in Globe and Payson are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with drop boxes on-site.

Ballot drop boxes that will be locked at 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 3 include:

Six countywide vote centers will be open to any registered voter regardless of precinct:

Gila County also established 11 precinct-specific polling sites. All vote centers and polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Graham County

Graham County operates five ballot drop box locations:

Six countywide vote centers open to all registered voters include:

Three polling locations are precinct-specific:

"Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day," read the county's website. "On Election Day, ballots can be dropped off at the Recorder's office, in the drop box located in the parking lot of the Graham Co. General Services Bldg. 921 Thatcher Blvd, Safford, At any polling place or vote center in Graham County between 6 A.M. to 7 P.M. (Local Time)."

Greenlee County

Early voting is provided exclusively at the County Recorder's Office in Clifton. Two ballot drop boxes are situated at:

This county also operates three all-precinct vote centers:

Voters in Precinct 1 - Eagle can cast ballots at the Upper Eagle Creek School Building along Upper Eagle Creek Road, while voters in Precinct 2 - Blue can vote at the Blue School Building in Blue. Vote centers operate from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

La Paz County

An early voting center and drop box are located at the Recorder's Office at 1112 Joshua Ave. in Parker.

On Election Day:

Eight precinct-specific voting centers will be open on Election Day:

Maricopa County

Maricopa County features 274 voting locations, encompassing drop boxes and in-person voting sites.

A total of 13 locations opened Oct. 7, 31 additional locations open Oct. 23, and six more open Oct. 31.

As of Oct. 7, 25 ballot drop boxes with specific hours have opened, alongside two 24-hour drop boxes at Maricopa County Elections offices in Phoenix and Mesa.

The county maintains a full directory on its official website.

Mohave County

Mohave County operates four early voting locations. Three are open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, through their final operational day on Oct. 30:

County Library at 1170 Hancock Road in Bullhead City

County Library at 3269 E. Burbank Street in Kingman

County Library at 1770 McCulloch Boulevard North in Lake Havasu City

A fourth early voting site at Mohave College in Colorado City opens from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17.

On Election Day, 38 precinct-specific voting locations will operate from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Navajo County

The Navajo County Recorder's Office is open for early voting Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., running through Oct. 30.

Early voting sites open from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (observing Daylight Saving Time, where applicable) from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16 include:

Additional early voting locations operating from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (observing DST where applicable) on specific dates include:

The county also operates 10 ballot drop boxes.

Pima County

Pima County maintains a comprehensive list of early voting locations, ballot drop boxes, mobile voting sites, and Election Day vote centers on its website.

Pinal County

Early in-person voting locations in Pinal County operate Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day:

County officials have opened a number of early in-person voting sites throughout the county. The following locations will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day:

An interior drop box open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. is located at the Florence Recorder's Office. 10 exterior drop boxes open 24 hours a day until 7:00 p.m. on Election Day include:

Additional voting centers will open on Election Day.

Santa Cruz County

From Oct. 7 to Oct. 29, early in-person voting is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 2150 N. Congress Drive, Suite 114 in Nogales. On Oct. 30, the final day for early voting, the office will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Special early voting sites will open Oct. 17 at:

On Oct. 24, early voting sites will open at:

Drop boxes are available in Nogales, Patagonia, Rio Rico, Sonoita, and Tubac.

Yavapai County

Officials in Yavapai County have established ballot drop boxes and vote centers across the county.

Yuma County

Yuma County established two early voting sites, eight drop boxes and 10 Election Day voting locations.

Where is my voting center?

Voters outside Maricopa and Pima counties can identify their polling locations at Arizona.vote.

Residents of Maricopa and Pima counties can look up voting locations directly on their respective county websites.