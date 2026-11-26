The Brief Two professional acrobats from Argentina were released from ICE custody after being held for 18 days following their detention at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix. Federal officials state the men arrived legally in 2020 and overstayed their visas by years, while friends note they hold work permits valid through 2029. With help from friends, the performers hired an attorney to secure their release on bond and hope to return to their jobs in Florida next week.



Two acrobats are finally out of ICE custody after being detained at Sky Harbor Airport and held for nearly three weeks.

The two men were held in ICE custody for 18 days after being detained at Sky Harbor. Now, they are out, but still navigating the legal process while trying to get back home.

The backstory:

It was supposed to be a quick trip to Phoenix for a friend’s funeral. Instead, Agustin Baccega and Gustavo Romanello, both professional acrobats from Argentina, landed in immigration detention.

"When we landed in Phoenix, these three guys approached us asking if I was Agustin Baccega and I said yes and they said do you have immigration status here and I said I have a work permit and they just told us not an immigration status you need to come with us, we have an order for arrest," Baccega said.

Federal officials say both men came to the U.S. legally in 2020. Friends say they hold work permits valid through 2029. Still, ICE says they overstayed their visas by years, adding that a work permit does not prevent enforcement action.

Agents split up the two, sending one to Eloy and the other to Florence.

"I was scared because they don’t let you know what is happening. They take you in and take your phones and property and don’t know what is happening or what are the steps until after a few hours later. To not know what is happening is scary," Romanello said.

"At that point our lawyer was going back from Florence detention center to Eloy detention center to work on our case together and separately at the same time," Baccega said.

What they're saying:

For the two performers who make a living at Universal Studio’s Epic Universe, the 18 days in custody took a physical toll.

"We do very physical, active jobs, both of us, being confined for 18 days and not having the proper food intake makes our bodies weaker," Baccega said. "We didn’t have meat or chicken. So we lost at least 7 to 10 pounds each."

With help from friends, they hired an attorney who secured their release on Wednesday.

"Thank God we both had a very nice outcome, and our bond wasn’t extremely high. We were able, with the help that we got, cover all those bonds and the lawyers but now we need to meet with them to see what the process is from now on. But at least we get to keep fighting our case not being detained in those places," Baccega said.

What's next:

Now, they are hoping to fly home to Florida next week and step back on stage.

"We really want to go back to Orlando because we need to go back to our jobs and our normal lives because we need to make a living still. We have our bills to pay and our car and apartment so we’re hoping to get there as soon as possible," Baccega said.

"To see our friends and family. To be able to communicate again every day with everyone. To be able to go back to our routine, our jobs, our friends. And to go back to our life, our dream," Romanello said.