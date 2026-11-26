PHOENIX - American teen faces serious allegations following Arizona drug bust; clock is ticking for Amazon settlement; and more - here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2026.
1. American teen faces drug accusations
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An 18-year-old American woman was pulled aside for a closer look at the Arizona border after a K-9 alerted officers to what she allegedly had stashed in her car.
2. Pregame ahead of Turkey Day
3. Do you qualify for the Amazon settlement?
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Amazon shoppers who received late or incorrect refunds, were denied refunds or were charged again after returning items could qualify for a payment under a proposed $309.5 million class-action settlement.
4. Political eyes already on 2028
5. What happens after the lead explosion in Iowa
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One day after the Army detonated bomb-making chemicals in Iowa, the EPA says there's been "ZERO" detection of lead in the air. Here's what they're doing.