American teen faces serious allegations following Arizona drug bust; clock is ticking for Amazon settlement; and more - here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2026.

1. American teen faces drug accusations

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2. Pregame ahead of Turkey Day

3. Do you qualify for the Amazon settlement?

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4. Political eyes already on 2028

5. What happens after the lead explosion in Iowa