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The Brief A CBP canine alerted officers to a white 2005 Ford Escort driven by an 18-year-old U.S. citizen during primary inspection at the San Luis Port of Entry on Nov. 17. Officers searched the California-plated vehicle during secondary inspection and uncovered more than 184 packages of fentanyl and methamphetamine weighing over 130 pounds. CBP seized the car and the narcotics, while Homeland Security Investigations took custody of the teenager to face federal prosecution.



Federal officers at the Arizona-Mexico border arrested an 18-year-old U.S. citizen after a K-9 team helped uncover more than 130 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine hidden inside her car.

What we know:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday that the bust took place on Nov. 17 at the San Luis Port of Entry, where officers intercepted more than 184 packages of the illicit narcotics before they could reach American streets.

According to CBP, the teenager was driving a white 2005 Ford Escort with California license plates when she approached the primary inspection lane. A CBP canine team alerted officers to an odor coming from the vehicle, prompting agents to refer the driver for a secondary inspection.

During a physical search of the Escort, officers discovered the packages concealed throughout the car. Subsequent testing confirmed the substances were fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The 18-year-old driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken into custody at the scene. CBP officers seized both the narcotics and the car, while Homeland Security Investigations took custody of the suspect for federal prosecution.

What they're saying:

"Foreign Terrorist Organizations seek power and profit through smuggling of these dangerous drugs, yet our officers continue to combat their best attempts," said Roque Caza, Director of Field Operations. "CBP will always take this challenge head-on. This seizure disrupted the flow of drugs that fuel addiction, overdose deaths, and violence. The vigilance of CBP officers and their canine partners helps save lives by preventing lethal narcotics from being distributed on U.S. streets."

Map of where the bust took place:

What we don't know:

Authorities have not named the 18-year-old.