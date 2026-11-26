The Brief A Phoenix woman, 36-year-old Aussie Antoinette Binford, vanished on Thanksgiving morning in 1993 after leaving a relative’s home near 21st Avenue and West Campbell. Police say Binford left with a white man in a small, light-colored two-door car and believe suspicious circumstances and foul play are involved. More than three decades later, her daughter Patricia Williams and grandson Promise Sanders continue to hope for tips that could bring closure.



A Thanksgiving mystery more than three decades old remains unsolved, as a Phoenix woman who vanished in 1993 leaves her family still hoping for closure.

Meanwhile, police say foul play is suspected in the disappearance of Aussie Binford.

The backstory:

Do not misunderstand Patricia Williams. She is grateful, but through her adult life, she has been left with so many questions. Since Thanksgiving 1993, there has been an empty seat at the table, the presence of her mother filling that space with love.

"It’s always in the back of my mind that I don’t have her, that I lost her on this day," Patricia Williams said.

Aussie Binford

36-year-old Aussie Antoinette Binford stepped out early that morning on Nov. 25. Her family was at a relative’s home, ready to feast.

"She was saying, ‘don’t eat, I’ll be right back, so just wait for me, I’m coming right back and’, you know, we waited because we thought she was coming right back, and she never did," Williams said.

Dig deeper:

It has been 33 years since Aussie was last seen in the area of 21st Avenue and West Campbell. She got into a car with a man and was never seen again.

"I remember just the side of his face. I remember he had hair on his face. And he was just looking ahead, just waiting on her to come back out to the car," Williams said.

Patricia remembers a small, light-colored two-door car. Phoenix police say the person Aussie left with was a white man, a vague description, but investigators believe there are suspicious circumstances and foul play is involved. Loved ones have accepted that Aussie may no longer be alive.

"I knew she wasn’t alive that very same day. Thanksgiving of 1993, I knew my mom was gone. I didn’t feel her spirit," Williams said.

17-year-old Promise Sanders never knew his grandmother, but this story is engrained in his childhood, one he chooses not to forget.

"If [she] was here, our family would be so much different, I’d think a bit better. I think we would be way more connected because I feel like she would’ve brought way more unity," Promise Sanders, Aussie Binford’s grandson, said.

Patricia wants others to remember her mother and come forward, because one tip can lead to closure.

"It’s a hard time for me, but I turn it into something positive because if I sit and I think negative all day, then it, you know, it’ll drive me crazy. But it’s just something that’s always there. It never goes away," Williams said.