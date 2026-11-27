The Brief Troop 41 with the Scouting America Grand Canyon Council is hosting its 77th annual Christmas tree lot at a new location on the southeast corner of Northern and Central avenues in Phoenix. More than 30 Scouts ages 11 to 17 and their parents are contributing more than 2,000 volunteer hours. The troop looks to raise more than $20,000 for scouting adventures, including a planned trip to Oregon.



For 77 years, Troop 41 with the Scouting America Grand Canyon Council has hosted an annual Christmas tree lot, helping Valley families bring home a tree for the holidays.

This year, the longtime tradition continues at a new location: the southeast corner of Northern and Central avenues, on the Cross Roads United Methodist Church property in Phoenix.

Local perspective:

Troop 41 says more than 30 Scouts, along with their parents, are contributing more than 2,000 volunteer hours throughout the season. Weekday hours are 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., while weekend hours are 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The experience also gives Scouts an opportunity to learn business skills, with many earning a Salesmanship/Entrepreneurship badge through their participation.

For the troop, the lot is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year. Organizers hope to raise more than $20,000 from tree sales to help pay for future scouting adventures, including a planned trip to Oregon.

What they're saying:

Jennifer and Tom Bishop, parents of Scouts in the troop, said the fundraiser gives their children hands-on experience running a business.

"This is our main fundraising effort. So it’s actually like running a small business. So the kids have to learn about logistics. And how do you supply the Christmas tree? So we have to talk to our supplier every year. We have to fund that operation. Right? And then we have to sell it. And how much money are we going to be making off of each tree? How much do we get to keep of that? And then helping out and serving the customers so they get to actually see a full-cycle business operation essentially running with this operation Tom said.

Scouts Tyler and Oliver Bishop said the lot can get busy, with plenty of hands-on work involved in helping customers load their trees.

"Tying the trees on the car is kind of hard. There’s, like, a lot of rope, and it’s really hard to get the exact amount. And getting it over the cars is pretty hard. And the trees on top of the car is hard," Tyler said.