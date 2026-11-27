PHOENIX - From a Thanksgiving feast that sent people to the hospital to a surprise for a West Valley family in need this holiday season, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Friday, November 27, 2026.
1. Family in need gets a surprise on Black Friday
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Shoppers and staff were brought to tears after an Arizona man traded away his $2,000 Black Friday golden ticket at a Peoria Lowe's so a struggling family could do their laundry.
2. Acrobats released from ICE custody
3. Thanksgiving luncheon ends with hospital stays
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Eighteen employees became sick after a Thanksgiving luncheon in Florida, sending 15 people to the hospital, according to reports.
4. Flood victims gather for Thanksgiving
5. What's the weather going to be like this weekend?
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Dry weather prevails through the weekend with highs in the upper 70s in Phoenix before a Pacific storm system drops temperatures into the 60s on Wednesday.