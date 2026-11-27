From a Thanksgiving feast that sent people to the hospital to a surprise for a West Valley family in need this holiday season, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Friday, November 27, 2026.

1. Family in need gets a surprise on Black Friday

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2. Acrobats released from ICE custody

3. Thanksgiving luncheon ends with hospital stays

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4. Flood victims gather for Thanksgiving

5. What's the weather going to be like this weekend?