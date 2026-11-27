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Cox Family Lights

Dec. 1-31

6-9 p.m. Sun-Thu

6-10 p.m. Fri-Sat

8607 E. Via Del Palacio

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

https://www.facebook.com/coxfamilylightsaz

Las Noches de las Luminarias

Nov. 27-29

Dec. 4-6, 11-13, 16-23, 26-31

Jan. 1-3

5-9:30 p.m.

Desert Botanical Garden

1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.

Phoenix, AZ 85008

https://dbg.org

U.S. Egg's Pajama & Toy Drive