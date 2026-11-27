Seen on TV: November 27
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Cox Family Lights
- Dec. 1-31
- 6-9 p.m. Sun-Thu
- 6-10 p.m. Fri-Sat
- 8607 E. Via Del Palacio
- Scottsdale, AZ 85258
- https://www.facebook.com/coxfamilylightsaz
Las Noches de las Luminarias
- Nov. 27-29
- Dec. 4-6, 11-13, 16-23, 26-31
- Jan. 1-3
- 5-9:30 p.m.
- Desert Botanical Garden
- 1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.
- Phoenix, AZ 85008
- https://dbg.org
U.S. Egg's Pajama & Toy Drive
- Through Nov. 30
- Locations in Chandler, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe
- usegg.com/giving-back