The Brief Hundreds of families in the Verde Valley are recovering after devastating floods damaged homes starting Oct. 31. Alcantara Vineyard and Winery hosted a free Thanksgiving meal in Yavapai County to give flood survivors a break from the chaos. Volunteer coordinators say months of recovery remain and the community still needs funding and volunteers.



As thousands of Arizonans gather around the dinner table for Thanksgiving, hundreds of families in the Verde Valley are facing a holiday marked by loss and uncertainty.

The backstory:

Flooding that began Oct. 31 damaged hundreds of homes, leaving some residents displaced and others working to recover what they lost.

In Yavapai County, a free Thanksgiving meal at Alcantara Vineyard and Winery offered survivors a much-needed break from the ongoing recovery efforts.

"This is really nice because we’re in such chaos. It’s not like we could think about making Thanksgiving," said flood survivor Gloria Baker.

"I am so thankful that they are hosting this because I have no mental capacity right now to even think about it. I’m trying to hold it together for my kids," Bullard said.

Dig deeper:

Bullard said floodwaters rose about four feet inside her home, destroying other structures on the property.

Now, she and her husband are navigating the long road to recovery while caring for their four children, including a newborn just weeks old.

"We’ve had so many people over there and support to us and help." Bullard said. "It definitely is encouraging and helping us."

Local perspective:

What began as a gathering of strangers quickly became a chance for survivors to connect through shared experiences and stories of recovery.

"We moved last Friday into a mobile home and are now in the process of cleaning out the RVs," Baker said.

For Kerry McCracken and Frederica Hall, the flooding also destroyed parts of their land.

"Fresh irrigation we put in this year, all wiped out. Part of our orchard was ruined. Our riding tractor went to live at someone else’s house down the river," they said.

What's next:

While some residents are still digging out, others are beginning to rebuild.

Mira Bai Fairlight, who has spent weeks coordinating volunteer efforts, said the gathering gave neighbors a chance to come together after weeks of helping one another through the crisis.

"Most of us are not sleeping through the night. A lot of us are not eating much. We’re just really trying to show up every day for our neighbors in whatever way they need. We haven’t had a chance to actually meet each other in person and hug each other and love each other up," Fairlight said.

Although months of recovery remain, Fairlight said she and her neighbors are committed to supporting the community for as long as needed.

"We have unlimited heart. We just have some limitations with funding and boots on the ground. We would love to have people come and help us so that we can keep our community alive, and so that people can still come up and enjoy the Verde Valley," she said.

The Facebook page Verde Valley Helps 2026 Flood Victims has become a central resource for residents seeking assistance and volunteers looking to lend a hand. Fairlight said those interested in helping can connect with the community through the page.