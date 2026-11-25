The Brief AAA expects 73 million Americans to hit the road during Thanksgiving week, with many passing through Arizona. Gas prices have dropped about 18 cents a gallon nationwide and in Arizona, averaging $3.96 a gallon, according to AAA. Buc-ee’s in Goodyear served as a popular pitstop for holiday travelers heading to their destinations on Wednesday.



Millions of Americans are expected to travel by car this Thanksgiving week, and for many, Arizona is a stop along the way to their holiday destinations.

AAA estimates 73 million Americans will travel by car during the holiday period, with travelers passing through the Valley on their way to spend Thanksgiving with family and friends.

What they're saying:

No matter where they are coming from, travelers have different destinations in mind.

"We’re heading to go camping in Queen Creek," said Breezy and Justin Robarge.

"Came from Sierra Vista to Phoenix," said Muriel Bartolini.

Others were headed farther from the Valley for the holiday.

"For Thanksgiving, we’re going to El Paso, Texas," one traveler said.

For many travelers, the journey was about spending Thanksgiving with the people they love.

"We went on down to Yuma, and then last night we traveled and came down here to Goodyear, and we have good friends down here," they said.

For many, Buc-ee’s in Goodyear was a popular pit stop along the way.

"This was our first stop when we came here before we go and see our daughters," Kipp said.

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Big Impressions:

The travel center, which opened earlier this year, has already attracted longtime Buc-ee’s fans and first-time visitors.

Hanna said he was surprised by what he found inside.

"I thought it was only a restaurant, and then I walked in and I went, ‘Whoa!’ We see costumes, so we are going to be Buc-ee’s for the next Christmas party," he said.

By the numbers:

AAA expects 73 million Americans to hit the road this holiday week. Travelers also had some relief at the pump, with AAA saying gas prices have dropped about 18 cents per gallon nationwide and in Arizona, where prices were averaging $3.96 per gallon.

'It was gnarly':

Some drivers said they experienced longer-than-expected travel times.

"It’s only supposed to be a three-hour drive, but it was a four-hour-and-15-minute drive. It was gnarly," Bartolini said.

Another traveler was hoping to avoid traffic for the remainder of the trip.

"Hopefully not too much traffic. There hasn’t been until now, right here," the traveler said.

Despite the different travel experiences, many were looking forward to reaching their destinations and spending the holiday with loved ones.