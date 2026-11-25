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From a disturbance on an American Airlines flight being caught on video, to four kittens being dumped at a Tempe pet rescue, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Flight lands in Phoenix due to an on-board struggle
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American Airlines Flight 1494 from San Diego to Chicago made an unscheduled stop in Phoenix on Nov. 25 due to a disruptive passenger.
2. Kittens dumped at Tempe pet rescue
3. Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is postponed
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The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed due to the nor'easter, marking the first time the parade was moved because of weather.
4. No airborne lead found after Iowa Army blast
5. Drinksgiving celebrated in Old Town Scottsdale
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Patrons and college students are gathering at Coach House in Old Town Scottsdale for an annual Drinksgiving reunion before Thanksgiving, while police remind everyone not to drink and drive.