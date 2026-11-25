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From a disturbance on an American Airlines flight being caught on video, to four kittens being dumped at a Tempe pet rescue, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Flight lands in Phoenix due to an on-board struggle

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2. Kittens dumped at Tempe pet rescue

3. Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is postponed

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4. No airborne lead found after Iowa Army blast

5. Drinksgiving celebrated in Old Town Scottsdale