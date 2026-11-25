The Brief Patrons and college students are gathering at Coach House in Old Town Scottsdale to celebrate Blackout Wednesday, also known as Drinksgiving. Many attendees view the Wednesday before Thanksgiving as an annual holiday tradition and reunion opportunity ahead of a four-day weekend. Police are reminding everyone participating in the Drinksgiving festivities not to drink and drive.



Blackout Wednesday, a nationwide day also known as Drinksgiving, takes place the day before Thanksgiving when people go out to the bars and drink.

Local perspective:

At Coach House in Old Town Scottsdale, there were a lot of people already there at around 3 p.m., and as people were just getting out of work, more and more people were coming.

It's a really fun environment, and patrons say this is a tradition they have before Thanksgiving.

This is also a really big day because a lot of people have a four-day weekend, with Thanksgiving off and Friday leading into the weekend, giving them a lot of days to recover.

College students are also coming to Coach House and Old Town Scottsdale, and some of them have an even longer week off because of Thanksgiving break.

For a lot of people, this is also a reunion of sorts, with so many people flying in for the holidays. One patron comes here every year because of the vibes and because it's festive for the holidays.

Locals and visiting friends gather in Old Town Scottsdale for an annual Drinksgiving tradition before the four-day weekend.

‘Good memories’

What they're saying:

"If you go inside, you’ll see how wonderful it is, or if you stay until it’s dark, but ya, it’s fun. The people are awesome. The beer is good and the food truck’s great," said patron Pam Melchisedech.

Another patron also shared why the location is a holiday staple.

"We met up with some of our friends from Minnesota that are visiting. Coach House is some place we’ve always came to for around the holidays. It’s a lot of fun. A lot of good memories here," the patron said.

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Drink Responsibly :

For anyone participating in Drinksgiving, police are reminding everyone not to drink and drive.

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