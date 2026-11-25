The Brief Surveillance video captured a woman abandoning four 2-month-old kittens inside the lobby of Lost Our Home Pet Rescue in Tempe. Staff at the rescue say this is the second time in two months someone has tossed kittens through their doors without warning. Shelter leaders are urging struggling pet owners to reach out for resources instead.



Surveillance video out of Tempe shows someone dumping kittens inside a local animal shelter. Staff at Lost Our Home Pet Rescue say it is an all too common problem, and one that puts vulnerable animals at risk.

What they're saying:

Isabelle Palmgren, Lost Our Home Pet Rescue adoption specialist, described what happened.

"Someone opens the door and just tosses in the kittens like bowling balls," Palmgren said.

Surveillance video shows a woman opening the lobby door at the shelter, leaving four kittens inside with no warning and no explanation.

Staff at Lost Our Home Pet Rescue share surveillance video of someone abandoning four kittens inside their doors.

"Obviously, we would have them here rather than a dumpster or the side of the road. But the intake process is very specific," Palmgren said. "It is because of space. We want to take in every kitten; we don’t always have the ability to do that."

‘Second time it’s happened in the past two months’

Dig deeper:

Fortunately, the 2-month-old kittens are healthy. However, staff say this is a growing problem across Tempe.

"This is actually the second time it’s happened in the past two months. Someone had tossed in three kittens prior," Palmgren said. "It’s vet clinics, shelters, everyone’s having cats dumped."

Staff at Lost Our Home Pet Rescue share surveillance video of someone abandoning four kittens inside their doors.

‘It is illegal'

Shelter leaders warn this is not just dangerous for the animals, it is also a crime.

"It is illegal in Arizona to dump animals or abandon animals. We do have cameras here. We can see who the person was. Our exterior cameras could pick up a license plate number," said Jenna Hacker, Lost Our Home Pet Rescue COO. "Law enforcement has a lot more to do than to follow up on abandoned animals, so even if we did call the police, there’s likely not really a lot they’re going to do about it."

The rescue is not filing a police report this time. Instead, they are urging struggling pet owners to reach out for resources rather than abandoning animals at the door.

"If people would just come in and say, ‘Hey, this is the situation,’" Palmgren said. "We can help you a lot more that way than we’re able to if they’re just tossed out."

What you can do:

Those interested in adopting the kittens, or other pets, click here for more information.