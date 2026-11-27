The Brief Four years after 30-year-old Camelback High School track coach David Denogean was fatally shot near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue in Phoenix, his family is holding a walk and vigil at the site. Frank and Judy Denogean say Phoenix detectives told them in September that one bullet from the roughly 12 shots fired did not engage and that police plan to do further testing on overall evidence. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man wearing dark clothing, and Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for anonymous tips at 480-WITNESS.



It has been four years after David Denogean was gunned down while walking his dog, and his family is still calling for justice.

The backstory:

On Nov. 25, 2022, grainy and dark surveillance footage showed the suspect in David’s murder. The 30-year-old track coach was walking his dog just outside of Feeny’s restaurant near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue before 6 p.m. The gunman ran from behind David and stopped in front of him before shooting him roughly 12 times, mainly in the chest and legs.

People who live in the neighborhood still remember that Black Friday night. David’s dog, Evie, ran off moments after he was shot around a dozen times. David’s family returned to the spot for a walk and vigil.

"It’s a hard time for us. It’s a saddening time for us," said Frank Denogean, David’s father.

Local perspective:

The feeling creeps up around Halloween as the reality sets in that November is coming quickly. What should be happy holidays is a yearly reminder for Frank and Judy Denogean that their son is gone.

"David was all about having fun. He loved Christmas. He loved this time of year," said Judy Denogean, David’s mother.

In a meeting with Phoenix detectives back in September, Frank Denogean said one piece of forensic evidence stood out.

"He said the only good thing is that one of the bullets did not engage and that was probably that purple bullet," Frank said.

According to David’s parents, the Phoenix Police Department plans to do further testing of overall evidence.

"It was a step in the right direction," Judy said.

What they're saying:

Police describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic man wearing dark clothing. Since that tragic Black Friday, Frank and Judy Denogean are now grandparents of three, saying David would be the best uncle.

"This year has just been really... God I can’t believe he’s been gone for four years," Judy said.

Now they remember him through the walk and vigil, and the yearly Christmas toy drive in his honor.

"We dedicate this night for David and what happened four years ago and that he’s not forgotten," Frank said.

What you can do:

The Phoenix Police Department did not respond to requests for an update on the case. The Silent Witness reward is up to $20,000. Anyone with information can remain anonymous and call 480-WITNESS.

Silent Witness's page on David Denogean's murder

https://silentwitness.org/cases/homicide-david-denogean-6314-n-12th-street-feeneys-restaurant-bar-parking-lot/