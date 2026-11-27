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The Brief After camping out overnight at a Peoria Lowe's, Justin Stribling won a Black Friday "golden ticket" for a free appliance worth up to $2,000. Overhearing that a local family of seven desperately needed a new washer and dryer, Stribling traded his grand prize for their Blackstone grill package. The selfless swap brought store employees to tears and quickly went viral online, racking up more than 1.7 million views.



A West Valley man turned an overnight Black Friday campout into a viral holiday miracle, giving away a $2,000 appliance prize to a local family of seven in need.

Samantha Kitchel and Justin Stribling hold up their line numbers, 38 and 37, after camping out overnight for the Black Friday event at Lowe's in Peoria. (Courtesy: Justin Stribling)

What we know:

Justin Stribling of Glendale and Samantha Kitchel of Phoenix arrived at the Lowe’s store near 83rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria around 9:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving night to wait in line for the retailer's hotly hyped doorbuster event. Stribling was among the first 50 people in line — a group willing to brave a chilly desert night for free promotional buckets and a shot at four major prizes — and won the grand prize "golden ticket" for a free appliance valued at up to $2,000.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Justin Stribling holds up his winning Black Friday appliance voucher inside the Peoria Lowe's before trading it to a family of seven in need. (Courtesy: Justin Stribling)

However, after overhearing a family of seven mention they were hoping to win the ticket to replace their broken washer and dryer, Stribling decided to pay his good fortune forward. According to Lowe's representatives, store managers brought the four prize winners into a training room to celebrate before shopping began. Stribling pulled the store manager aside to ask if he could swap prizes with the couple, who had won a silver ticket for a Blackstone grilling package.

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‘Absolutely wonderful’

What they're saying:

"After everyone was ready to head out and shop, Justin grabbed me and asked if he could swap or give his ticket to the couple in question," said the store manager, Craig. "I told him it was entirely his decision, but that I thought it was absolutely wonderful."

With the manager's blessing, Stribling offered the trade to the parents, leaving "not a dry eye in the training room," according to Craig.

"When I heard that, I instantly knew that I needed to pay forward," Stribling wrote in a Facebook post sharing photos of the moment. "So I did the right thing because I don’t need $2000 worth of appliances, and I traded my golden ticket for the silver ticket. So, instead, I got a 28-inch Blackstone with about $250 worth of accessories and Lowe’s [threw in a] Dan-O’s spice kit for free."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ ustin Stribling poses at home with the Blackstone grilling package and accessories he got in exchange for gifting his $2,000 appliance prize to a family of seven. (Courtesy: Justin Stribling)

Stribling's post quickly went viral, racking up more than 1.7 million views and over 14,000 likes by Friday afternoon. He closed his message by wishing his neighbors a "Happy holidays and merry Christmas."

Map of where the viral moment happened:

What we don't know:

We still do not know the names of the family members who received the prize or what specific appliances they ended up selecting.