From a possible pardon for Nvidia's Jensen Huang, to a 33-year-old cold case, and acrobats released from ICE custody, here are your top stories for November 27, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Pinal County sisters die in Mexico bus rollover
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Two beloved sisters from Casa Grande and Maricopa were just headed toward Phoenix when tragedy struck. Now, the bus driver behind the wheel is facing homicide charges.
2. Why Trump says a pardon for Nvidia's Jensen Huang is on the table
3. Fatal single-car crash on Loop 202 in Phoenix
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A deadly crash shut down the Loop 202 South Mountain northbound transition ramp to eastbound Interstate 10 on Friday morning in Phoenix.
4. Arizona family hopes for closure in 33-year-old cold case
5. Acrobats released after 18 days in ICE custody
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Two professional acrobats from Argentina were released on bond after ICE agents detained them at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport during a trip for a friend’s funeral.