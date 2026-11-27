From a possible pardon for Nvidia's Jensen Huang, to a 33-year-old cold case, and acrobats released from ICE custody, here are your top stories for November 27, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Pinal County sisters die in Mexico bus rollover

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2. Why Trump says a pardon for Nvidia's Jensen Huang is on the table

3. Fatal single-car crash on Loop 202 in Phoenix

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4. Arizona family hopes for closure in 33-year-old cold case

5. Acrobats released after 18 days in ICE custody