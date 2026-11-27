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The Brief A fatal crash shut down a portion of the Loop 202 in Phoenix on Nov. 27. DPS says the crash happened just after 5 a.m. The Loop 202 South Mountain northbound transition ramp to eastbound I-10 was closed.



A deadly crash partially closed the Loop 202 in west Phoenix on Friday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Van Buren Street. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the fatal crash involves one vehicle.

The Loop 202 South Mountain northbound transition ramp to eastbound Interstate 10 is shut down due to the crash.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown, and it's unclear when the ramp will reopen.

Map of where the crash happened: