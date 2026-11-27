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The Brief Thousands of shoppers across Arizona woke up early the morning after Thanksgiving to line up for Black Friday deals. Early arrivals at Bass Pro Shops in Glendale lined up before doors opened at 5 a.m., with one shopper winning a $500 gift card. Shoppers at Tanger Outlets in Phoenix and Arrowhead Towne Center chose in-person mall shopping for athletic gear, holiday deals and the festive atmosphere.



While many people spent the morning sleeping in, maybe digesting that Thanksgiving dinner, others across the country and here in Arizona woke up early to get in line for Black Friday deals.

What they're saying:

’Twas the morning after Thanksgiving, and all through Arizona, thousands woke up early.

One shopper said they arrived at "maybe o’clock," while another said, "We were here about 3:20."

Those crowds rallied. At Bass Pro Shops in Glendale, doors opened at 5 a.m., with big wins having shoppers feeling alive.

"I pulled out a $500 gift card," Gary Summers said.

Bass Pro Shops customers on Black Friday.

Tanger Outlets in Phoenix is full of holiday cheer, with lines outside Nike for new athletic gear.

When asked what they were hoping to get, one shopper replied, "New running shoes!"

Why you should care:

In December, Tanger has carolers, deals, and Toys for Tots, and free photos with Santa to get that perfect shot.

"Before you get here, I recommend you download the Tanger app, where you can get additional promotions, exclusive coupons, deals, and you can download those to your wallet to make it super convenient when check out," said Summer Boland, Tanger Phoenix marketing director.

Black Friday shoppers at the Tanger Outlets. (KSAZ-TV)

At Arrowhead Towne Center, young and old opted for in-person over online.

"I want to shop in person because it’s like the whole experience. You’ve got to get the whole Black Friday shopping experience," said Liberty Barnard, a Black Friday shopper.

Big picture view:

Shoppers and staff alike are saying Black Friday mall shopping is back and ready to shine.

"When you come in stores, you get to feel the magic of the holiday season. You’ve got the music, you’ve got the festive decorations, it’s everything," said Heidi Kendall, assistant general manager for Arrowhead Towne Center.