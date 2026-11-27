Driver in custody after crashing truck into Maricopa home: PD
MARICOPA, Ariz. - One person has been taken into custody after a truck slammed into the front of a Maricopa home on Friday.
What we know:
Just after 5:30 a.m. on Nov 27, Maricopa police say first responders were called to John Wayne Parkway and Smith Enke Road for a truck that crashed into a house.
After the crash, police say the driver was taken into custody.
"The vehicle was driven by a juvenile who had taken it without the owner’s knowledge," police said.
No one was hurt in the crash.
"It was just this big boom!"
What they're saying:
"I thought lightning had struck," said homeowner Jennie Young. "I thought there's some kind of explosion in the garage."
What's next:
Police say the truck remains at the scene until a structural engineer can assess whether it can be safely removed.
Map of where the crash happened:
The Source: The Maricopa Police Department