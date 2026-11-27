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The Brief Police say a juvenile driver crashed a pickup truck into a Maricopa home on Nov. 27. The driver was taken into custody after the crash near John Wayne Parkway and Smith Enke Road. Police say a structural engineer is assessing whether the truck can be removed from the home safely.



One person has been taken into custody after a truck slammed into the front of a Maricopa home on Friday.

What we know:

Just after 5:30 a.m. on Nov 27, Maricopa police say first responders were called to John Wayne Parkway and Smith Enke Road for a truck that crashed into a house.

After the crash, police say the driver was taken into custody.

"The vehicle was driven by a juvenile who had taken it without the owner’s knowledge," police said.

No one was hurt in the crash.

"It was just this big boom!"

What they're saying:

"I thought lightning had struck," said homeowner Jennie Young. "I thought there's some kind of explosion in the garage."

What's next:

Police say the truck remains at the scene until a structural engineer can assess whether it can be safely removed.

Map of where the crash happened: