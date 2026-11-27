The Brief A 29-year-old Lake Havasu City father was arrested after his 18-month-old child drowned in a backyard swimming pool on Thanksgiving Day. Police say Damian Trumble fell asleep inside a backyard playhouse while alone with the toddler, who gained access to the pool and fell in. Trumble was booked on charges of negligent homicide and child abuse, plus two outstanding warrants, and is being held on a $15,000 bond.



The father of an Arizona toddler who drowned on Thanksgiving Day has been arrested.

What we know:

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, Lake Havasu City police officers were called to a home for a possible drowning. Once at the home, officers learned an 18-month-old child fell into a swimming pool and was underwater for an unknown amount of time. The child was taken to a hospital but later died.

What we don't know:

The child wasn't identified.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say the father, 29-year-old Damian Trumble, was alone with the child in the backyard when he fell asleep inside a playhouse.

"While Mr. Trumble was asleep, the child gained access to the swimming pool and fell into the water," police said. "Investigators determined that an extended period of time elapsed before the child was discovered and emergency personnel were summoned to the residence."

What's next:

Trumble was arrested and booked into jail for alleged negligent homicide and child abuse, as well as two outstanding warrants. Trumble was transferred into the Mohave County Sheriff's Office custody and is being held on a $15,000 bond.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident can call police at 928-855-1171.