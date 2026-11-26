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Arcadia Turkey Trot

Nov. 26, 8:30 a.m.

Starts at Arizona Falls

5802 E. Indian School Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85018

Proceeds benefit Good Soles

https://www.arcadiaturkeytrot.org

Liberty Station's Thanksgiving Specials

Nov. 26

Open 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

34522 N. Scottsdale Rd. #180

Scottsdale, AZ 85266

https://libertystationtavern.com/category-events

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