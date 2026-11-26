Seen on TV: November 26
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Arcadia Turkey Trot
- Nov. 26, 8:30 a.m.
- Starts at Arizona Falls
- 5802 E. Indian School Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85018
- Proceeds benefit Good Soles
- https://www.arcadiaturkeytrot.org
Liberty Station's Thanksgiving Specials
- Nov. 26
- Open 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- 34522 N. Scottsdale Rd. #180
- Scottsdale, AZ 85266
- https://libertystationtavern.com/category-events
ZooLights
- Through Jan. 15, 2027
- 5:30-10:30 p.m.
- Phoenix Zoo
- 455 N. Galvin Parkway
- Phoenix 85008
- https://www.phoenixzoo.org/events/zoolights