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The Brief Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC Today show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for 300 days since disappearing from her Catalina Foothills home on Jan. 31, 2026. Investigators with the Pima County Sheriff's Department traveled to Florida in October to work with lab scientists on DNA evidence to advance the case. Savannah Guthrie issued a renewed public plea on Nov. 2 as the FBI and her family continue to offer a reward of over $1 million for Nancy Guthrie's recovery.



Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC Today Show host Savannah Guthrie, has now been missing for 300 days, as authorities appear to be no closer to solving the disappearance.

The backstory:

84-year-old Nancy was last seen the evening of Jan. 31, 2026, when she was dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home. Family members reported her missing on Feb. 1, after she did not show up for church.

Since her disappearance, PCSD and the FBI have released footage of Nancy's alleged abductor at her doorstep.

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Over the course of the investigation, multiple media outlets have reportedly received ransom notes since the disappearance. TMZ said it received several emails, including a "highly sophisticated" bitcoin demand. The outlet added that it forwarded all the messages to the FBI. On July 1, the FBI confirmed that some of the ransom notes were "deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy."

As a result of Nancy’s disappearance, Savannah stepped away from her hosting duties on the Today show for some time. According to NBC News, Savannah was set to host the network’s coverage at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

Savannah would return to her hosting duties on the Today show on April 6.

"It is good to be home," Guthrie said at the start of that show.

Latest Updates:

On Oct. 30, the Pima County Sheriff's Department released an update on their investigation, saying their investigators recently traveled to Florida to work with scientists on DNA evidence related to the case.

"Earlier this month, investigators traveled to Florida to meet with lab scientists to see what more could be done to advance the case," the sheriff's department said. "A number of ideas were discussed, and we continue to work with all of our partners to solve this case."

On Nov. 2, Savannah issued a new plea in the search for Nancy by posting a picture of a drawing by her own daughter on Instagram showing an umbrella and raindrops, along with the words, "I know it might not seem like it, but I really need my mommy."

"Found this old drawing from my daughter today. It says so much about how I feel. The world goes on, things appear "normal" - as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids - but it’s not and it never will be. For Annie and Tommy, for Cam and Kristine, for Mike and me and for all of mom’s beloved grandchildren: we ache for her, we cry out for answers, we cannot move forward. We need someone to help us, tell us what you know. Our mom was a light in this world. We want to celebrate her and give her the dignity she deserves. The reward is still available. Please. We are begging you. Please help us.

Thank you to all those who have been kind and shown the best of humanity. Join us in praying without ceasing💛"

What you can do:

A reward of over $1 million is being offered by Nancy's family and the FBI for her recovery. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.