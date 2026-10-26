Family of Gilbert toddler plans legal action; AZ governor candidates make final pitch | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a final campaign push ahead of Election Day to why the family of an East Valley toddler is planning to take legal action, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Monday, October 26, 2026.
1. Steak complaint goes viral
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An Illinois man's TikTok warning about one Texas Roadhouse location has drawn over 30,000 views.
2. From YouTube: Latest on the race for Arizona Governor
3. Arrest made in deadly East Valley crash
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A driver has been arrested months after 59-year-old Pauline Gray was killed in a crash at the intersection of Cooper Road and Merrill Avenue in Gilbert.
4. Trump weighing options in Iran conflict
5. Arizona family demands answers after toddler was found alive
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Alexus Fiordilino says staff failed her 18-month-old son, who was found alive in a Gilbert hospital cold room nearly five hours after a doctor called his time of death.