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Family of Gilbert toddler plans legal action; AZ governor candidates make final pitch | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published October 26, 2026 6:15 PM MST
Published October 26, 2026 6:15 PM MST

PHOENIX - From a final campaign push ahead of Election Day to why the family of an East Valley toddler is planning to take legal action, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Monday, October 26, 2026.

1. Steak complaint goes viral

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Man says Texas Roadhouse served him $20 steak instead of pricier filet multiple times
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Man says Texas Roadhouse served him $20 steak instead of pricier filet multiple times

An Illinois man's TikTok warning about one Texas Roadhouse location has drawn over 30,000 views.

2. From YouTube: Latest on the race for Arizona Governor

3. Arrest made in deadly East Valley crash

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Man accused of manslaughter in Gilbert crash that killed woman
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Man accused of manslaughter in Gilbert crash that killed woman

A driver has been arrested months after 59-year-old Pauline Gray was killed in a crash at the intersection of Cooper Road and Merrill Avenue in Gilbert.

4. Trump weighing options in Iran conflict

5. Arizona family demands answers after toddler was found alive

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Family of Gilbert toddler declared dead at hospital plans legal action
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Family of Gilbert toddler declared dead at hospital plans legal action

Alexus Fiordilino says staff failed her 18-month-old son, who was found alive in a Gilbert hospital cold room nearly five hours after a doctor called his time of death.

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