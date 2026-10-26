Family of Gilbert toddler plans legal action; AZ governor candidates make final pitch | Nightly Roundup

From a final campaign push ahead of Election Day to why the family of an East Valley toddler is planning to take legal action, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Monday, October 26, 2026.

1. Steak complaint goes viral

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2. From YouTube: Latest on the race for Arizona Governor

3. Arrest made in deadly East Valley crash

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4. Trump weighing options in Iran conflict

5. Arizona family demands answers after toddler was found alive