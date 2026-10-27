Security cameras catch 'Halloween Grinch' stealing Surprise yard displays

The Brief Security cameras captured a woman taking Halloween decorations from multiple yards in Surprise. Neighbors used internet sleuthing to find the suspect's home and recover some of their stolen items. Surprise police are investigating the thefts and have attempted to contact the suspect at her home.



It may be a few days before Halloween, but a real-life Grinch is already striking in Surprise.

Big picture view:

Residents say security footage caught the same suspect clearing out multiple yards in the middle of the night, and now neighbors are banding together to get their decorations back.

Local perspective:

The neighborhood, located near Loop 303 and Greenway Road, takes pride in decorating for Halloween.

"We take a lot of pride and we have a lot of fun with it," Sandra Dines said.

When Sydney Ostrander discovered decorations missing from her yard, security footage showed a woman appearing to take them.

"She went to my neighbor’s house first and then ours. And I was like 'well she messed with the wrong person because I’m not going to just let it go.' So then I started posting it everywhere," Ostrander said.

Her posts got the attention of several neighbors, who realized their own skeletons and animatronics were also gone.

"There were just two pieces of rebar where the kid skeletons were," Chris Moffitt said of his decorations.

Summer Haas from El Mirage also reached out, after recognizing the Jeep seen in the video as one she noticed in her own neighborhood during the early morning hours.

"One of the neighbors, when he checked his cameras, he realized that lady had stolen his decorations," Haas said.

Dig deeper:

Someone reached out to Ostrander through social media to identify the woman in the video. From there, the group of neighbors was able to find the woman's home, just five minutes from the Surprise neighborhood, and found many of their decorations in her yard. While she wasn't there, a family member told them to take whatever was theirs.

"[He said] to take whatever was stolen, whatever was ours," Ostrander said.

But many items, some of sentimental value, are still missing. And neighbors say having someone steal their community joy is what hurts most.

"She invaded our personal space where we felt like we could be safe and at home," Ostrander said.

"Someone has approached your property and taken things. It just feels kind of scary," Sharesa Uher-Moffitt said.

"I just really hope that we get justice here because this is not right," Dines said.

What Police Said:

Surprise police stated they are investigating. Officers have gone to the suspect's house twice so far but were unable to make contact. Anyone with any information is asked to reach out.

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