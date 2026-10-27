Tyler Moldovan shooter sentenced; Midterm election races tighten | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the sentencing of a man who shot and wounded Tyler Moldovan to why a class action lawsuit is proposed against Baby Brezza, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Tuesday, October 27, 2026.
1. Man who wounded Phoenix police officer sentenced
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The man found guilty of attempted homicide, Essa Williams, was handed two life sentences on Oct. 27 for shooting Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan eight times.
2. Midterm election campaigns enter home stretch
3. Alleged defect prompts class action lawsuit
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A proposed federal class-action lawsuit alleges that Baby Brezza and parent company The Betesh Group knowingly sold defective automated "Formula Maker" machines that dispense too little powder, producing dangerously diluted infant formula while falsely marketing the products as accurate and safe.
4. From YouTube: Mother of Arizona toddler demands answers
5. State lawmakers urge state of emergency declaration
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Rep. Walt Blackman is calling on Gov. Katie Hobbs to declare a state of emergency to secure state recovery funds for residents, after an EF1 tornado struck the Heber-Overgaard area last week.