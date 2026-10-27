Tyler Moldovan shooter sentenced; Midterm election races tighten | Nightly Roundup

From the sentencing of a man who shot and wounded Tyler Moldovan to why a class action lawsuit is proposed against Baby Brezza, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

1. Man who wounded Phoenix police officer sentenced

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2. Midterm election campaigns enter home stretch

3. Alleged defect prompts class action lawsuit

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4. From YouTube: Mother of Arizona toddler demands answers

5. State lawmakers urge state of emergency declaration