Massive fire breaks out near I-17 in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - A massive fire is burning on Friday morning near Interstate 17 in north Phoenix.
What we know:
Video from Arizona Department of Transportation traffic cameras shows the large blaze near I-17 and Greenway Road.
(ADOT)
What we don't know:
It's unknown if anyone was hurt or how the fire started.
What's next:
FOX 10 has reached out to the Phoenix Fire Department for more information.
Map of the area where the fire is burning:
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from Arizona Department of Transportation traffic cameras showing the fire on Oct. 23, 2026.