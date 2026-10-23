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Massive fire breaks out near I-17 in north Phoenix

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
North Phoenix
Updated October 23, 2026 6:26 AM MST Published October 23, 2026 6:02 AM MST

PHOENIX - A massive fire is burning on Friday morning near Interstate 17 in north Phoenix.

What we know:

Video from Arizona Department of Transportation traffic cameras shows the large blaze near I-17 and Greenway Road.

(ADOT)

What we don't know:

It's unknown if anyone was hurt or how the fire started.

What's next:

FOX 10 has reached out to the Phoenix Fire Department for more information.

Map of the area where the fire is burning:

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from Arizona Department of Transportation traffic cameras showing the fire on Oct. 23, 2026.

North PhoenixNews