Phoenix Symphony suspends season and lays off musicians due to ongoing operational deficits

The Brief Several musicians who make a living performing at Symphony Hall expressed that the venue is full of memories, but starting Monday, Nov. 2, those musicians will be officially laid off. Phoenix Symphony leaders announced they are suspending programs and performances after their Nov. 1 show due to ongoing operational deficits and a lack of finances to continue the season. Despite revenues jumping by more than 50% between fiscal years 2024 and 2026 and administrative expenses being cut by $766 thousand, essential costs increased and restricted endowment campaign donations cannot be used for current operations.



Several musicians who make a living performing at Symphony Hall say the place is full of memories, but starting Monday, Nov. 2, those musicians will be officially laid off.

Season Suspended:

Phoenix Symphony leaders announced today they are suspending programs and performances after their show on Nov. 1 due to ongoing operational deficits. They say they do not have the finances to continue the season.

Financial Issues:

According to the symphony board, between fiscal years 2024 and 2026, the symphony's revenues jumped by more than 50%, and they cut $766 thousand in administrative expenses. But they say essential costs have gone up.

Leaders add that while people are donating to the orchestra's endowment campaign, those funds are restricted and cannot be used to keep the lights on right now.

What they're saying:

It has been tough for musicians to find out about the layoffs.

"For us to be doing our jobs at such a high level and then to find that the people who are supposed to be uplifting those jobs, and helping us and supporting us, haven't held up their end of the bargain," said Cristina Cutts, Phoenix Symphony Principal Tuba player.

"This is 66 people who are straight up losing their jobs right now, losing their jobs, losing their healthcare. Our entire lives are being put at risk because of this decision by our board," said Bridget Parker, Phoenix Symphony Associate Principal Cello player.

"If there’s anything people can do in the coming weeks before Nov. 2, it’s come to our concerts, come hear us. We’re here for you," Noah Dugan, Phoenix Symphony Principal Trumpet player, added.

What's next:

The Phoenix Symphony says they suspended this season but have not canceled it. Their goal is to reopen it, but they are just not sure when that is going to be.

Already Bought Tickets?:

If you have tickets, the symphony says they are going to reach out to customers soon.