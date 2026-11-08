Motorcycle crash survivor reunites with care team at Scottsdale rehab hospital

The Brief A motorcyclist reunited with his care team at HonorHealth Rehabilitation Hospital two years after surviving a traumatic brain injury. The crash occurred near Loop 101 in Arizona, leaving the rider hospitalized and relying on a feeding tube. Care providers guided the patient through extensive speech, eating, and physical recovery milestones during his rehabilitation journey.



It is a survival story following a severe motorcycle crash that occurred in Arizona two years ago, leading to an emotional reunion between the rider and the care team credited with saving his life.

The backstory:

"I was part of a motorcycle accident right off the 101... First time I was really without a helmet on, and it hurt me bad," Stewart Sparks said.

Sparks was involved in the crash during the summer of 2024. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck and later woke up in the hospital connected to a feeding tube.

Road to Recovery:

That moment marked the start of the second phase of his life as he began recovering from a traumatic brain injury at HonorHealth Rehabilitation Hospital.

"My brain injury was really bad. I saw a picture of me when it first happened, and I was amazed that I was still alive," Sparks said.

Patient Reunion:

Sparks joined several other patients attending the hospital's annual patient reunion near Pima Road and Via de Ventura.

"I could not hear out of both ears, I could not see out of this eye," Sparks said.

What they're saying:

Lauren Kane, a speech therapist with HonorHealth Rehabilitation Hospital, recalled his initial condition during the early stages of treatment.

"When I first met Stewart, he really didn't know what was going on. He was very confused and agitated," Kane said.

At the gathering, Sparks met with members of his care team—the medical professionals who helped guide his recovery from head to toe, one step at a time.

"When we met him he was having a really hard time speaking, a hard time eating, just confused, so we were able to help him," Kane said.

Moments Lost:

Sparks reflected on the difficult rehabilitation timeline and the personal moments lost during treatment.

"I had a ways to go. I had not eaten since May and this was August 12 when this happened. I missed our anniversary. I missed my daughter's birthday. I missed a lot of stuff, started getting better," Sparks said.

The Healing Process:

Fast-forward two years, and Sparks has made significant strides in his healing process.

"Getting to see someone from right when their injury happened, then two years after the fact, it's really a rewarding profession to work in," Kane said.

What's next:

Sparks still faces many challenges ahead, but he remains on the path of recovery with help from his care team, looking forward with excitement toward where the future may take him.