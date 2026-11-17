PHOENIX - From a stalled investigation into a viral porch pirate incident in southern Arizona to what President Trump has to say about Iran during his Asia trip, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Tuesday, November 17, 2026.
1. Investigation into viral porch pirate incident stalls
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A Marana homeowner says she has experienced "radio silence" nearly a month after a seasonal canvasser for LUCHA was caught on video stealing a package off her porch.
2. Trump has warning for Iran during his Asia trip
3. Stray dog's joining of wild coyotes pack has some in Tucson worried
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Wildlife cameras in Tucson captured a stray dog nicknamed Sombra running alongside a pack of coyotes for over two weeks, prompting safety concerns from neighbors and experts.
4. Cyber issues linger for Americans
5. What to know ahead of your Thanksgiving flight
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Flying with Thanksgiving leftovers or homemade dishes? TSA’s packing rules could determine which foods make it through airport security.