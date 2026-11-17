From a stalled investigation into a viral porch pirate incident in southern Arizona to what President Trump has to say about Iran during his Asia trip, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

1. Investigation into viral porch pirate incident stalls

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2. Trump has warning for Iran during his Asia trip

3. Stray dog's joining of wild coyotes pack has some in Tucson worried

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4. Cyber issues linger for Americans

5. What to know ahead of your Thanksgiving flight