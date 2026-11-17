The Brief Two 11-year-old boys are in critical condition after a vehicle struck them while they were riding dirt bikes on Tuesday near 39th Avenue and Moreland Street in Phoenix. The circumstances surrounding the crash, the driver's identity and the exact injuries the children sustained have not been released.



Two young boys are in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while riding dirt bikes on Tuesday.

What we know:

The two 11-year-olds were on their dirt bikes when a vehicle struck them near 39th Avenue and Moreland Street in Phoneix.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not released. The driver's identity, along with the exact injuries the children sustained, were not made known.

What's next:

Phoenix Police are investigating.

Map of the area of the collision.