Two 11-year-old boys riding dirt bikes in critical condition after being struck by vehicle
PHOENIX - Two young boys are in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while riding dirt bikes on Tuesday.
What we know:
The two 11-year-olds were on their dirt bikes when a vehicle struck them near 39th Avenue and Moreland Street in Phoneix.
What we don't know:
The circumstances surrounding the crash were not released. The driver's identity, along with the exact injuries the children sustained, were not made known.
What's next:
Phoenix Police are investigating.
Map of the area of the collision.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Phoenix Police Department.