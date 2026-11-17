The Brief Major companies like Apple and Marriott, along with the National Security Agency, experienced service outages following recent disruptions at Microsoft and the FAA. Experts say an increasingly interconnected world and reliance on outdated legacy software could make data outages more common in the near future. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the incidents were not caused by cyberattacks and are not connected to one another.



More outages are hitting major companies like Apple and Marriott and government agencies like the National Security Agency, begging the question: Is this going to become more common?

Ongoing Outages:

Whether people were trying to use Apple Pay, the App Store and Apple Music or book a Marriott hotel, there were more outages on Tuesday. This follows Microsoft services going out last week and the FAA ground stop on Nov. 13.

More on the Way?:

Experts say people may see more kinds of these outages soon.

"There is a growing trend of data outages recently and, honestly, it’s really because the world is getting more and more interconnected," said Fish Wang, with Arizona State University’s Center for Cybersecurity and Trusted Foundations.

Wang says as people rely more on the internet for jobs and daily routines, data outages could become more common.

"With better techniques and technologies, especially in creating these more resilient software and finding many of these issues ahead of time, I would expect a more resilient software and more resilient internet ecosystem, but it may not happen in the near future," Wang said.

Dig deeper:

The National Security Agency’s classified communications network also experienced an outage. Officials blamed it on routine maintenance, saying they have systems in place to work through outages.

Outdated Systems:

Wang says many government agencies and corporations still rely on outdated code, and fixing that ecosystem won’t happen overnight.

"To research and develop new techniques to help protect critical infrastructure, secure software. A lot of software is legacy software that hasn’t been properly maintained for many, many years," Wang said.

Tuesday Outages:

On Nov. 17, Apple blamed its multi-hour service outage on an internal system update. Marriott also confirmed a technical glitch blocked website and app logins, insisting it was not a cybersecurity issue.

Is AI Involved?:

Cloud computing expert David Linthicum says he also sees no sign that artificial intelligence is driving these failures.

"I did some research about how much of an impact is AI making on security breaches. Nothing as of yet," Linthicum said.

What He's Saying:

Linthicum says current employees just don’t have enough experience to keep up with maintaining a company’s systems.

"They don’t know how to do it as well as they used to. Many times these systems were built by the people who first were running it. They’re now gone," Linthicum said.

How to Protect Yourself:

To protect personal data during those outages, he says to use a variety of platforms.

"Diversifying your stuff. In other words, if you’re using all Microsoft, maybe go to a Microsoft, Google kind of a deployment. Things like that. Don’t become totally dependent on one vendor," Linthicum said.

Marco Rubio Speaks Out:

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says none of these outages were due to cyberattacks. He also says none of the incidents are connected.